Get to know a Monster Energy Girl: Dessie M.

Name: Dessie M.

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Favorite NASCAR track: Pocono

Favorite Monster Energy Drink: MANGO Loco!

Favorite Monster Energy event (besides NASCAR): MotoGP in Austin is always one of my favorites!

Favorite Monster Energy athlete: There‘s so many amazing monster athletes that I‘ve had the pleasure of getting to know! It‘s too hard to pick just one! They‘re all so talented!

Which character would you be in Talladega Nights: I‘m obsessed with Will Farrell. So I would definitely pick Ricky Bobby. Hahah “I don‘t know what to do with my hands.”

Talladega or Daytona: Daytona

Monster Girl Dessie M Inset

PHOTOS: Best of Monster Energy Girls

Car or Truck: Car

JetSki or Snow ski: JetSki

Beer or wine: Both!

What would you name your boat if you had one: The DesSea.

You might not know this about me: I have had four knee surgeries all on my left knee from sport injuries.

Best part of being a Monster Girl: Traveling with such an amazing crew and experiencing so many incredible races!

Best / craziest fan story/encounter: I was with my bestie Kayla and we had a fan rush up to us for a picture because they recognized us from when we were on The Amazing Race!