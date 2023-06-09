Here’s what we know about the modified lockdown at Peninsula High and Purdy Elementary

A threat that had multiple schools in the Gig Harbor area on modified lockdown Friday was not credible, a Peninsula School District spokesperson said.

School district spokesperson Danielle Chastaine told the Gateway that Peninsula High School and the nearby Purdy Elementary School and district offices were on modified lockdown, which means classes go on as usual but exterior doors are locked.

Asked for additional information about the threat, Chastaine reiterated that the threat was not credible and said district officials couldn’t provide further information due to student privacy reasons.

“We asked the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department to be on campus out of caution when students arrived,” Chastaine said. “They were there for about 30 minutes.”

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. told the Gateway that deputies arrived about 7 a.m.

“No law enforcement action was taken or needed,” he said. “We stayed at the school just in case.”

Moss said a student got a text early Friday that said “there was going to be a fight at school involving guns.”

“There was nothing to it,” Moss said.