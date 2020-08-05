What we know about the massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 100, injured thousands

Residents of Beirut are surveying the damage Wednesday after a massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, wounding thousands and causing widespread damage.

The blast, which struck shortly after 6 p.m. local time with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany’s geosciences center GFZ, followed a fire that broke out in the city's port area, based on multiple videos from the scene.

Videos shared online showed a dark. cloud rising from the port, what normally might be expected from an industrial-area fire, followed by an explosion creating a massive white cloud that enveloped the area. A moment later, the shock wave hit.

How many people were killed?

At least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 wounded, according to an official with the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettaneh, who also warned that the death toll could rise further. Health Minister Hassan Hamad had earlier reported at least 70 deaths.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said some of its naval peacekeepers were seriously injured in the blast. Bangladesh said 21 members of its Navy were wounded, one critically. Italy, one of the top contributors to the UNIFIL mission, said one of its soldiers was wounded.

How much damage was caused?

Hangars around the port were completely toppled and much of the downtown area was littered with damaged vehicles and debris that had rained down from the shattered facades of buildings.

The force shook buildings, which were hit again by the shock wave that blew out windows, sending shards of glass flying through the air. One of the UN ships docked in the port was damaged, according to UNFIL.

The blast severely damaged numerous apartment buildings, and Beirut's city governor Marwan Abboud said between 200,000 and 250,000 people had lost their homes and authorities are working on providing them with food, water and shelter, Al-Jazeera reported.

Smoke was still rising from the port, where a towering building of silos was half destroyed, spilling out mounds of grain. Drone footage shot Wednesday by The Associated Press showed that the blast tore open a cluster of grain silos that estimates suggest housed some 85% of the country’s grain.

"I was sitting on the stairs ... next thing I remember I was on the ground covered with shattered glass and people screaming," said Shehadeh Khalaf, 67, who said he was helped at the hospital but left because there were so many more people in dire need. "I'm still covered in blood."

What caused the blast?

The cause of the explosion has yet to be officially determined, but Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said it might have been caused by highly explosive material that was stored at the port after it was confiscated from a ship. The material was identified as ammonium nitrate in a tweet on the Lebanese presidential account.

"It is unacceptable that a shipment of ammonium nitrate estimated at 2,750 tons has been present for six years in a warehouse without taking preventive measures that endanger the safety of citizens," Prime Minister Hassan Diab said according to the tweet.

Videos showed an orange cloud over Beirut's port after the explosion, which is consistent with a nitrate-related explosion. Explosives experts and video footage suggested the ammonium nitrate may have been ignited by a fire at what appeared to be a nearby warehouse containing fireworks.

What is ammonium nitrate?

Ammonium nitrate is an industrial chemical commonly used as fertilizer for plants and can be used to make explosives, according to the National Institutes of Health. It does not readily burn, but will do so if contaminated with combustible material. It's also an oxidizer, meaning that it draws oxygen to a fire and can make it more intense.

“You need extreme circumstances to set off an explosion,” Gabriel da Silva, a senior lecturer in chemical engineering at the University of Melbourne, told the Guardian.

