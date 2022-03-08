What to know about ‘long COVID,’ and how to get treatment and support in Charlotte

News of possible federal funding for research on what’s been dubbed “long COVID” or “long-haul COVID” by many has ignited a renewed discussion about the health and well-being of those who’ve had COVID-19 and continue to experience health effects.

Although there’s still much to learn about the long-term effects of COVID-19, there are already options for getting help if you have lingering symptoms, including specially focused programs and support groups in the Charlotte area.

Here’s what to know about long COVID, what to do if you or a loved one have symptoms and how to find treatment and support in Charlotte.

What is long COVID?

Long COVID or long-haul COVID has official names, Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and is defined as “persistent symptoms that last more than four weeks after the onset of COVID-19, or delayed, long-term complications that occur more than four weeks later after COVID-19,” according to Atrium Health’s Post COVID Recovery Care program.

Britney Broyhill, Atrium’s senior director of advanced practice and a doctor of nursing practice, summarized PASC to the Observer as cases where folks aren’t returning “to their usual state of health” after an infection.

“You’ve had COVID, you’ve recovered from your acute symptoms, and still four weeks or six weeks or 12 weeks after that initial positive test, you’re just not back to your usual self,” she said.

Long COVID symptoms

PASC can manifest in different ways, according to Broyhill.

“Typical things that are being reported in literature and we’re seeing within our recovery program are fatigue, brain fog — and that can include headaches, dizziness, and just feeling like you can’t concentrate or pay attention — and respiratory symptoms where you feel like you can’t breathe or shortness or breath,” she said.

For Broyhill’s sister-in-law, whose experience inspired Broyhill to spearhead Atrium’s Recovery Care program, the primary symptom was dizziness so bad she went to an emergency room.

“She couldn’t function. She described it as a sensation where she was rocking on a ship constantly … and as emergency departments do, they ruled out any of the specific stuff and then kind of sent her on her way without any answers,” Broyhill said. “I saw how she navigated through that care system and that experience and realized that we could do it better.”

Where to find long COVID treatment and support in Charlotte

If you’ve had COVID-19 and are still dealing with symptoms, a visit with your primary care doctor is a good place to start, Broyhill advises.

“Our primary care providers are really great at helping patients navigate (the health care system) and then they can decide whether or not you get referred into our specific program,” she said.

If you don’t have a primary care doctor established, you can reach out directly to Atrium’s post-COVID program by calling 704-468-5872 to start the enrollment process yourself.

“What we set up is about 15 to 16 clinics that are geographically spread across our Atrium Health footprint,” Broyhill said.

She described the initial process as “a pretty lengthy appointment” where you’ll be interviewed, go over your medical history and have a physical. From there, you’ll get a treatment plan that’s “based on the individual and what the individual needs” and may include more testing, appointments with specialists and rehabilitation services.

The team is also working on launching a mental health component that would likely include support programs such as group therapy.

Atrium’s is one of many programs launched during the pandemic to provide care and support for “long-haulers” still working through physical symptoms as well as the emotional toll of being sick.

Other health care systems in the state, such as UNC Health and WakeMed, have also launched COVID-19 recovery programs. And many new organizations have sprung up to provide support to those going through treatment.

Long COVID Support was founded by “long-haulers” in the United Kingdom and is now a global operation with support groups in different countries and focused on specific groups, such as parents and medical professionals.

The Survivor Corps was also launched by COVID-19 survivors and is aimed at connecting communities with resources to get through the pandemic, including those living with PASC.