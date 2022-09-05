What to know about Liz Truss, UK's incoming prime minister who models herself on Margaret Thatcher

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·6 min read

LONDON — Liz Truss will become Britain's third female prime minister after Monday's announcement by the ruling Conservative Party that she would replace Boris Johnson.

Truss, 47, has portrayed herself as the political heir to Margaret Thatcher, Britain's formidable cheerleader for free markets, a strong supporter of the Anglo-American alliance and a dynamo who played a key role in ending the Cold War. Johnson, an architect of Britain's exit from the European Union (known as Brexit), held the role for just over three years before resigning amid scandals over breaking his own coronavirus lockdown rules.

Truss served as foreign secretary in Johnson's government.

U.K. politics: Liz Truss to be Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson. Job one: tackle inflation.

Liz Truss waves on stage after a campaign event in London, Aug. 31, 2022.
Liz Truss waves on stage after a campaign event in London, Aug. 31, 2022.

The latest

  • Truss is Britain's third prime minister in a little over three years, and also its third female leader after Thatcher (1979-1990) and Theresa May (2016-2019). 

  • Truss beat Rishi Sunak, who served in Johnson's government as finance minister following a weeks-long internal Conservative Party selection contest. In Britain, voters elect a party, not a specific leader, giving the government in power latitude to swap in a new prime minister. Truss won 57% of votes cast by about 172,000 eligible grassroots Conservative Party members, or less than 1% of the U.K.'s population of 67 million. Sunak won 43% of the vote. 

  • As foreign secretary, Truss was an ardent backer of applying maximum pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, by supplying Kyiv with weapons and through sanctions. She also supported Johnson's push to introduce legislation that would overturn rules, triggered by Brexit, that govern Northern Ireland's trading arrangements with Ireland. Northern Ireland is part of the U.K., while Ireland remains in the EU bloc.

  • During her campaign, Truss dodged a reporter's question over whether Donald Trump was a friend or foe to Britain. She also said the "jury is out" on Emmanuel Macron, France's leader.

What's about to happen

Tuesday is the final day of Johnson's premiership. As part of the formal handover of power, Queen Elizabeth will receive Johnson and Truss at Balmoral, her summer estate in Scotland, on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said. It is a break from tradition. Normally the queen would host the departing and new British leaders at her London residence, which she has done 15 times before during her 70-year reign.

From Parliament to mayor to PM: A timeline of Boris Johnson's political career

In recent months the monarch, 96, has participated in fewer royal duties. She is in increasingly frail health and suffers from mobility issues. The moment the queen formally greets the new prime minister is known as the "kissing of hands" – though unlike in the movies and TV shows, no kneeling or kissing takes place.

Questions about what to do about Britain's fragile economy dominated the leadership contest. Truss's first task as prime minister may be to reassure the British public that she has a credible plan to deal with spiraling energy costs that could see bills for a typical household could reach more than $7,700 early next year, according to Britain's energy regulator. That's more than many pay for rent or a mortgage and comes on top of surging costs of fuel, food and other goods.

What they are saying

  • Truss is expected to address the British public on Tuesday. In a brief acceptance speech on Monday she thanked Boris Johnson: "Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine. And you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle." Johnson congratulated Truss on Twitter, saying "she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis."

  • "Truss plainly wishes to be heir to Thatcher, not May, who was forced from office after failing to unite a fractious Conservative Party over Brexit. But to do so she would first have to banish Johnson to outer darkness, as Thatcher did with her predecessor, Edward Heath," Peter Kellner, a political expert and former president of polling firm YouGov, wrote on the website of Carnegie Europe, a Brussels-based public policy think tank. "Secondly, Truss would have to junk her economic strategy (which calls for sweeping tax cuts). Thatcher was obsessed with the public finances. The notion of unfunded tax cuts appalled her."

  • Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said few substantive changes to the U.S.-U.K. relationship were likely as a result of Britain's new prime minister. However, Bale said one "bone of contention" could arise if Truss "takes a hard line on amending rules at Northern Ireland's border," which the Biden administration views as a threat to the peace between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • “To make genuine progress in increasing global security the UK will need to examine how it can contribute to bringing about meaningful change in Russia," said James Nixey, director of the Russia program at Chatham House, a London-based think tank. "That will take leadership and political will of a degree rarely permitted in British politics.”

Why it matters

The close diplomatic and security alliance between the U.S. and U.K. is viewed as a bipartisan issue that reflects decades of close cooperation. No matter who is prime minister, and no matter which party is in power – on either side of the Atlantic – that is unlikely to change. On all the major geopolitical topics of the day, such as China-related security matters, the Iran nuclear deal, or pressuring Russia over its war in Ukraine, there is broad agreement on how to tackle these issues.

The impact made by Britain's new leader will likely be most keenly felt on Britain's failing economy. Inflation is predicted to reach 13% by October, according to the Bank of England. Electricity and heating bills are rising so quickly that economists and watchdog groups are warning that millions could be pushed into "fuel poverty" this winter. Truss has vowed to address rising household bills with tax cuts, though it's not clear whether these would adequately address Britain's worst cost of living crisis in decades. "This is a national crisis, on the scale we saw in the pandemic," Martin Lewis, a financial journalist and consumer advocate, told the BBC recently. "We are currently in that position where we are watching the beds in European hospitals and doing nothing about it."

Want to know more?  Here's what you missed

Liz Truss to be Britain's new prime minister, replacing Boris Johnson: Job one: tackle inflation

Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership campaign event at Aug. 31, 2022 in London.
Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership campaign event at Aug. 31, 2022 in London.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Truss will become U.K.'s leader. She's a Margaret Thatcher devotee

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Liz Truss: who is the UK's new prime minister and why has she replaced Boris Johnson?

    The new leader of the Conservative party inherits a country in crisis.

  • I bought Anthropologie's 'best-reviewed dress ever' — and you need it in your wardrobe

    I got my hands on the highly coveted Somerset Maxi Dress — and it did not disappoint.

  • Serbian PM says willing to compromise during landmark Kosovo visit

    Serbia's Ana Brnabic expressed willingness to compromise on Monday during her first visit to Kosovo since becoming prime minister almost five years ago, a day after Germany and France appealed to Serbia and Kosovo to resolve a flare-up in tension. Unrest among Serbs in northern Kosovo over demands for them to use Kosovo documents has raised fears of conflict between the two countries, more than two decades after NATO bombed Serbia to end repression of Kosovo's Albanian majority. Serbia does not recognise Kosovo's independence and around 3,700 NATO peacekeepers still patrol to prevent violence between the Albanian and Serb communities.

  • Don’t Worry Darling: Venice Film Festival ‘wouldn’t let’ reporter ask Olivia Wilde about Shia LaBeouf

    LaBeouf recently disputed Wilde’s claim he was ‘fired’ from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

  • Live: Liz Truss to become PM after winning Tory leadership contest

    The new Tory leader will be handed the keys to Number 10 on Tuesday after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral.

  • UPDATE 1-Two IAEA staff expected to stay at nuclear plant on 'permanent basis'- Ukraine

    Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a "permanent basis," Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station's territory. The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues to be operated by Energoatom's engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine's grid. "Today... four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and left the plant's territory," Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.

  • Liz Truss to travel to see the Queen at Balmoral for appointment as PM

    The monarch will carry out the key duty at her private Scottish retreat, rather than at Buckingham Palace, for the first time in her reign.

  • Two IAEA staff expected to stay at nuclear plant on 'permanent basis'- Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a "permanent basis," Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station's territory. The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues to be operated by Energoatom's engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine's grid. "Today... four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and left the plant's territory," Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.

  • Kevin Harvick rips 'crappy-ass parts' on NASCAR's new car after Darlington fire

    Harvick finished 33rd after his car caught fire in the final stage.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T