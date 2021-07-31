Know Kiara Advani’s Connections With Ashok Kumar, Saeed Jaffrey and Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani turns 29 today. She is days away from the release of her film Shershaah in which she will be seen playing a challenging character. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. Kiara is not new to getting out of her comfort zone to play some memorable and challenging characters. Her role in Netflix’s Guilty was starkly different from what she has been playing in her past movies. Her performance was even appreciated in the controversial Kabir Singh that was followed by Good Newwz and Indoo Ki Jawani. Though the last one did not do well as expected, it was the first film where the spotlight was entirely on her.

In a short time, the actress has proven to be quite a performer. While there has been a lot of talk about her professional successes, very few people know that her personal life is equally interesting. Not many know that she comes with strong connections in the Hindi film industry.

Kiara was born to a Mumbai-based Sindhi businessman, Jagdish Advani, and her mother, Genevieve Jaffrey, was a teacher. Even though her parents do not belong to the film industry, she had once mentioned in an interview that her mother knew megastar Salman Khan as they grew up together in Bandra. It was her mother who introduced her aunt, Shaheen Jaffrey, to Salman. The two even reportedly dated for a while. Due to this connection, the actor guided Kiara during her initial days in the industry.

Apart from Salman, the diva has other connections of her family in the film industry. She is the step-great-granddaughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar. Her mother’s stepmother, Bharti Ganguly, was the daughter of Ashok Kumar. She is also the grandniece of the yesteryear actor, Saeed Jaffrey. Kiara’s mother is the daughter of Saeed’s brother, Hamid, and his first wife who was a British citizen. Later, Hamid divorced her and married Bharti.

Well, that’s quite a lineage.

