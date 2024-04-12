What to know about new Kentucky basketball coach and 1996 national champion Mark Pope

Here is what you need to know about Mark Pope, who is reportedly finalizing a deal to become Kentucky’s new head basketball coach.

Full name: Mark Edward Pope

Age: 51

Born: Sept. 11, 1972, in Omaha, Nebraska

High school: Newport High School (Wash.), 1991

College: Pope played two seasons at Washington before transferring to Kentucky, where he was a captain on the 1996 national championship team.

Family: Wife, Lee Anne; daughters, Ella, Avery, Layla and Shay.

Coaching chronology

2009-10: Georgia, director of basketball operations

2010-11: Wake Forest, assistant coach

2011-15: BYU, assistant coach

2015-19: Utah Valley, head coach

2019-24: BYU, head coach

As head coach at Utah Valley, Mark Pope brought his team into Rupp Arena and took 73-63 defeat at the hands of John Calipari and Kentucky in 2017.

Coaching record

2015-16: Utah Valley 12-18

2016-17: Utah Valley 17-17

2017-18: Utah Valley 23-11

2018-19: Utah Valley 25-10

2019-20: BYU 24-8

2020-21: BYU 20-7

2021-22: BYU 24-11

2022-23: BYU 19-15

2023-24: BYU 23-11

Total nine seasons: 110-52

NCAA Tournament appearances: 2

NCAA Tournament record: 0-2

NCAA Final Fours: None

NCAA championships: None

NIT appearances: One

NIT record: 2-1

NIT semifinals: None

NIT championships: None

Conference championships: None

Mark Pope averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in two seasons at Kentucky after he transferred from Washington.

Coaching awards

2021: USBWA District VIII Coach of the Year

By the numbers

546

The number of points Mark Pope scored in two seasons playing for Kentucky.

2

Years of medical school at Columbia University Pope completed before starting his coaching career.

6

The number of seasons Pope played in the NBA. He is the first UK coach with NBA playing experience.

12

The highest ranking Pope’s BYU team achieved last season before falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed.

Mark Pope is expected to be the next Kentucky men’s basketball coach