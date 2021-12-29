It’s a trash amnesty week in Kansas City. What to know about New Year’s holiday pickup

Worried about Christmas wrapping paper and boxes taking up space in the trash and recycle bins? Don’t worry, you’re in luck.

Since Christmas and New Year’s are on the weekend, there are no delays in trash, recycling and bulky pickup services in Kansas City. The trucks will roll through your neighborhoods as scheduled.

It’s also amnesty week, making it the perfect time to get rid of all of your trash that’s stockpiled with the abundance of Christmas gifts. It means extra trash bags don’t need tags to be collected.

The no-tag week starts Dec. 27 and ends Dec. 31. During this week, Kansas City, Missouri, residents may place up to 12 bags of trash out for crews to collect. Each bag must weigh under 40 pounds, must not contain any leaf and brush, hazardous waste or bulky items.

If your trash isn’t picked up or you have a question about trash collection or another city service, you can call 311.

Find your area’s holiday trash pickup schedule below:

A reminder that many areas surrounding Kansas City use private trash collection, so it’s different businesses that pick up the trash, not the government. You can search your address to see if Christmas will disrupt your trash service on most private collectors’ sites.