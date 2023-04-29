What to know about Jalen Brooks, the Dallas’ Cowboys seventh-round draft pick

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Jalen Brooks with the 27th pick in the seventh round in the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City on Sunday.

Here’s what you should know about the new Cowboy:

▪ Name: Jalen Brooks

▪ Position: Wide receiver

▪ School: South Carolina

▪ Background: The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver caught 33 passes for 504 yards and a touchdown in the 2022 season with the Gamecocks. He had 25 catches for 281 yards in his first two seasons. Thus, in three seasons, he made 24 starts and had 58 catches.

He started his college career at Wingate University where he played two seasons. In his second season at Wingate, he caught 35 pases for 751 yards.

He graduated from Hickory Ridge (N.C.) High School were he had 44 catches for 771 yards and nine touchdowns his senior year.