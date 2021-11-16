What we know about Idaho’s 300,525 total coronavirus cases, 3,752 deaths (Nov. 15)

We’ll track Idaho’s total cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease, in this post — as well as COVID-19-related deaths.

You can still find our posts that tracked the first 40,907 confirmed cases in Idaho and first 501 deaths, our post that tracked cases 40,908 through 100,260 and deaths 502 through 1,169, our post that tracked cases 100,261 through 136,619 and deaths 1,170 through 1,808 and our post that tracked cases 136,620 through 299,574 and deaths 1,809 through 3,735.

This file tracks cases beginning Nov. 15, 2021.

Idahoans tested: 1,035,582*

Idaho total cases: 300,525

Idaho positivity rate: 9.2% (Oct. 31 - Nov. 6)

Idaho COVID-19-related deaths: 3,752

Case fatality rate: 1.25%

* This number includes only people with results returned; each person is counted only once even if they had multiple tests.

Case stats: Through Nov. 15, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 13,117 hospitalizations, 2,214 admissions to the ICU, 12,646 health care workers who have been infected and 131,317 estimated recoveries. The hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

Deaths stats: The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported 952 deaths tied to long-term care facilities (updated Fridays). Here’s how Idaho’s deaths break down by age group, according to IDHW: 80+: 1,578; 70s: 1,038; 60s: 654; 50s: 295; 40s: 126; 30s: 44; 18-29: 16; Under 18: 1.

Vaccination stats: Idaho has administered 11,706,324 vaccine doses, with 846,056 Idahoans fully vaccinated. About 56.1% of Idahoans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data as of 6:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 (The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare website updates statewide numbers around 5 p.m. daily, except on holidays)

Nov. 15: 953 new cases, 17 deaths

Ada (290 new, 83722 total), Adams (3 new, 539 total), Bannock (46 new, 13959 total), Bear Lake (3 new, 722 total), Benewah (7 new, 1296 total), Bingham (19 new, 7063 total), Blaine (3 new, 3111 total), Boise (6 new, 804 total), Bonner (37 new, 6070 total), Bonneville (96 new, 20972 total), Boundary (6 new, 1628 total), Butte (-2 new, 375 total), Canyon (90 new, 42890 total), Caribou (2 new, 1027 total), Cassia (9 new, 3942 total), Clark (1 new, 86 total), Clearwater (3 new, 1654 total), Elmore (16 new, 4271 total), Franklin (12 new, 1691 total), Fremont (5 new, 1583 total), Gem (13 new, 2869 total), Gooding (6 new, 2325 total), Idaho (23 new, 2246 total), Jefferson (13 new, 4291 total), Jerome (6 new, 4317 total), Kootenai (88 new, 30103 total), Latah (9 new, 4661 total), Lemhi (11 new, 905 total), Lewis (3 new, 805 total), Madison (22 new, 8930 total), Minidoka (3 new, 3215 total), Nez Perce (17 new, 6288 total), Oneida (3 new, 569 total), Payette (13 new, 4209 total), Power (1 new, 1090 total), Shoshone (9 new, 2046 total), Teton (1 new, 1684 total), Twin Falls (49 new, 16267 total), Valley (4 new, 1525 total) and Washington (5 new, 1903 total).

New Deaths: Ada (2 new, 803 total), Bannock (1 new, 195 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 14 total), Benewah (1 new, 28 total), Boise (1 new, 11 total), Bonner (2 new, 110 total), Boundary (2 new, 41 total), Canyon (4 new, 553 total), Gem (1 new, 65 total) and Kootenai (2 new, 420 total)

According to updated demographics from Health and Welfare, four of the individuals who died were aged 80 or older, three were in their 70s, six were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and three were in their 40s.