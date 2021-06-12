HBO Max's 'Sex and the City' reboot has first table read, SJP's nerves 'a wonderful jumble'

Cue the pop jazz theme music, designer fashion labels and the New York City cityscapes: The "Sex and the City" ladies are back – well, at least most of them.

Sarah Jessica Parker (who played Carrie Bradshaw) in January announced the new "Sex and the City" reboot series "And Just Like That ...", in which she will star (and executive produce) with Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). Parker, 55, posted a teaser video of iconic New York City locations and sounds to Instagram on Jan. 10 with the caption, "I couldn’t help but wonder ... where are they now? X, SJ."

Production of the reboot appears well under way, with Parker sharing photos from the first table read on Instagram Friday.

"Got here to work way too early," Parker captioned photos of the cast's scripts, along with individually wrapped face masks. "Nerves all a wonderful jumble."

"I’m coming!" Davis commented. "Got stuck in traffic!"

Davis also shared Parker's post on her Instagram Stories, adding that "it's really a miracle to be back together and with the most remarkable additions to our cast!"

"I am so grateful to Sarah and #MaichaelPatrickKing for taking the creative leap of faith that made this happen," she added.

Nixon posted an Instagram photo of the trio smiling in front of a New York cityscape, with the caption: "Friendship never goes out of style."

Months after the reboot's announcement, fans are still excited to know more. Here's what we know so far:

Which 'Sex and the City' cast members are coming back?

Parker, Nixon and Davis aren't the only familiar faces signed onto the reboot.

HBO Max announced Wednesday Evan Handler (Charlotte's husband Harry Goldenblatt), David Eigenberg (Miranda's longtime love Steve Brady), Mario Cantone (Charlotte's BFF Anthony Marentino) and Willie Garson (Carrie's bestie Stanford Blatch) will all reprise their roles as well.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved ‘Sex and the City’ characters with the actors who made them so lovable,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a press release.

Though Garson joked on Instagram the casting news was the "worst kept secret ever," he added he's "grateful beyond measure" to return. Cantone tweeted he's "thrilled" to be back as well.

"This is very good news," Handler quipped on Twitter, "because otherwise I don’t know why I’m sitting in #NYC, in 90 degree heat, with a man urinating between the trees in front of me."

On May 26, the streaming giant announced the series' love-to-hate character Mr. Big will also be back, with Chris Noth reprising his role as John James Preston, Carrie's complicated love interest. (Remember, "Sex and the City 2" ended with Carrie and Big being married with a black diamond ring and living happily ever after.)

"How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?” King said in a press release at the time.

What is the 'Sex and the City' reboot about?

The revival, in New York City (of course) follows three of the series' main characters – Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte – as "they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," HBO Max says.

As before, the series is based on the Candice Bushnell book "Sex and the City" and the influence of the original 1998-2004 HBO series created by Darren Star. But HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TV Line he's "not trying to re-do Sex and the City."

The reboot will allow fans to catch up with three of the four original 'Sex and the City' leads.

How long will 'And Just Like That ...' run? Where can I watch?

"And Just Like That ..." will consist of 10 30-minute episodes and will stream on HBO Max. So far, the streaming service has only revealed plans for one season.

A premiere date has not been announced.

What happened to Samantha?

Fans of original series will notice a major character missing – Samantha Jones, who is not included in the reboot's description.

The original girl squad consisted of four career women: Carrie, a columnist obsessed with fashion, dating and relationships; Charlotte, an art dealer obsessed with the idea of marriage; Miranda, a Type-A lawyer; and Samantha, who was a public relations professional with an emphasis on relations. Samantha spent much of the series chasing sexual conquests and offering NSFW punchlines.

Actress Kim Cattrall played Samantha in the series and the two "Sex and the City" movies in 2008 and 2010, which received mixed reviews. But in a 2019 Mail Online interview, she vowed to "never" appear in another movie, squashing any hopes of her return to the franchise.

"Never. It's a no from me," the 64-year-old actress said at the time, implying her decision was rooted in her feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. "You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun," she added.

Fans commented on Parker's Instagram post about a missing Samantha. One user @j.asminemartin explained in the comments: "they dislike each other." Parker replied: "I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isnt (sic) part of this story. But she will always be part of us." Another user, @sylviasalcedola, wrote that she "will miss Kim/Samantha." Parker wrote back, "we will too. We loved her so."

Cattrall's conflict with Parker has unfolded on social media.

When Cattrall's brother died in 2018, Parker sent condolences on Instagram. Cattrall followed up with a post that read "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

She added: "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

Bloys says Cattrall's absence is indicative of the story line for "And Just Like That ..."

"Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York," he told TV Line. "So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

New character on the block?

One "new friendship," as Bloys put it, possibly blossoming on the reboot could involve Sara Ramírez ("Grey's Anatomy").

HBO Max announced a new reoccurring character is coming to the city: Che Diaz, a nonbinary podcast host played by Ramírez. Diaz uses them/they pronouns with a "big heart," "outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles," according to the character description.

