What We Know About the ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special

Good news if you’re really into Harry Potter: The cast appears to potentially be gearing up for a reunion special. According to The Sun, “movie bigwigs” (lol) want to create a Hogwarts version of the super-successful Friends reunion to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the first movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. [Side note: HOW AM I SO OLD?]

All of the film’s major stars have apparently been approached—including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint—and filming would take place at Warner Brothers Studio Tour in London. When is a reunion potentially happening, you ask? As soon as later this month. If it happens, it’s going to happen fast!

“The proposed show is being shrouded in secrecy as franchise bosses want to get talent locked in first,” a source tells The Sun. “It would be amazing if they pull it off and they have offered big money to the cast to reunite. Many of the actors have moved on, but the movies launched them to superstardom. They all have lots of fond memories from their time filming together. Everyone is hopeful it will happen.”

Apparently, the reunion will involve the cast recreating some of Harry Potter’s most famous scenes, including the Yule Ball and boarding the Hogwarts Express. And if you’ve been to the Warner Brothers Studio Tour, you know most of those sets are already built and ready to go, which means all execs need to make this work is the cast’s okay. Here’s to hoping!

