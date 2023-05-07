What we know about gunman, victims in mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall

A gunman who witnesses say carried a rifle and wore tactical gear fatally shot eight people and wounded seven before he was killed by a police officer at Allen Premium Outlets mall on Saturday afternoon.

Here is what we know so far about this developing story.

How many victims are there?

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said seven people, including the shooter, died at the scene.

Nine victims were taken by ambulances to trauma centers. Two of those victims died after arriving at hospitals, making a total of eight victims dead as of Saturday night.

Three of the surviving victims were in critical condition and in surgery, while four were stable Saturday night.

The victims included children. Medical City Healthcare system said it was treating eight patients between the ages of 5 and 61.

The ages and names of the victims who died have not been released.

What’s known about the shooter

Witnesses said the shooter was dressed all in black with a tactical vest and carried an AR rifle.

His gear “looked like a SWAT uniform without the letters ‘SWAT’ on it,” one woman told CBS 11.

Dashcam video circulating online appears to show the gunman get out of a silver or gray car and immediately start shooting people. Witnesses said he fired dozens of shots.

The shooter’s name has not been released and police have not commented on any possible motive.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said that an officer was on an unrelated call at the outlet mall at 3:36 p.m. when he heard gunshots and ran toward them.

“He engaged the suspect and neutralized the suspect,” Harvey said.

Harvey said that police were not looking for any other suspects and the gunman is believed to have acted alone.

Where did the shooting happen?

The Allen Premium Outlets mall is about 30 miles north of Dallas and is owned by Simon Property Group.

It has about 120 stores. According to police radio reports and witnesses, victims were found at stores including H&M, Francesca’s and New Balance. The shooter also was reportedly seen near the Fatburger restaurant.

Which law enforcement agencies responded?

The Allen Police Department led the response. Federal and state authorities with ATF and the Texas Department of Public Safety also were on scene.

Allen police said the FBI is assisting with collecting witnesses accounts and video. Police asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video footage to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Collin County authorities and police from Frisco, McKinney and Wylie also responded.