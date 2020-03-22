Do You Know About Golden Faith Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2863) ROCE?

Today we are going to look at Golden Faith Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2863) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Golden Faith Group Holdings:

0.12 = HK$25m ÷ (HK$286m - HK$73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Golden Faith Group Holdings has an ROCE of 12%.

View our latest analysis for Golden Faith Group Holdings

Does Golden Faith Group Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Golden Faith Group Holdings's ROCE is fairly close to the Construction industry average of 12%. Independently of how Golden Faith Group Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Golden Faith Group Holdings's current ROCE of 12% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 47%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Golden Faith Group Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Story continues

SEHK:2863 Past Revenue and Net Income, March 22nd 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Golden Faith Group Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Golden Faith Group Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Golden Faith Group Holdings has current liabilities of HK$73m and total assets of HK$286m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Golden Faith Group Holdings's ROCE

With that in mind, Golden Faith Group Holdings's ROCE appears pretty good. Golden Faith Group Holdings looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.