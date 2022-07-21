Obradovic / iStock.com

It might be National Junk Food Day, but we ain’t got time for any junk in this roundup of today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Gas Prices Dropping Daily — Which State Is Seeing the Largest Decrease?

Gasoline prices continued their steady decline in the United States on Thursday, with the national average dropping to $4.44 a gallon. Four states have seen average prices dip back below $4 a gallon: Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Jim Cramer Says Invest in Companies That Are Pausing Hiring

Cramer views hiring slowdowns as a reason to invest in companies that are doing so, as he believes the adjustments are proof of smart executive decisions in the current economic environment.

Read the full story here

That’s Concerning: Americans Earn Less Than a 1950s Paycheck When Adjusted for Inflation

According to new data released by the Economic Policy Institute, the actual value of minimum wage earnings is the lowest it’s been in 66 years, when adjusted for inflation and the cost of living.

Read the full story here

Bonus: 5 Factors That Can Affect Your Social Security Benefits

Here are the top things to keep your eyes on, according to the Social Security Administration.

Read the full story here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: GO in the Know: Gas Prices Still Dropping & Top Financial News for July 21