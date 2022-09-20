GO in the Know: Gas Prices Could Go Up Soon, HSA Tips & Top Financial News for Sept. 20

seb_ra / iStock.com

Now, let's get on with today's top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Gas Prices Could Go Up Again Soon, Says AAA

If you’ve been enjoying those falling gas prices over the last few months, then now is a good time to fill your tank. Prices at the pump could soon start moving higher, according to AAA. Read the full story here

Student Loan Spotlight: 5 Ways Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan May Affect You

Being freed of thousands of dollars in student loan debt will provide the biggest immediate impact on borrowers, but it’s not the only way you might be affected. The residual effects could impact everything from your savings and taxes to your credit score. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Gen Z Still Uses Cash Stuffing To Manage Finances

Cash stuffing has become a hot trend among younger folks, partly because so many TikTok influencers hail it as a sound financial practice. It continues to see a huge spike in popularity with Gen Z and millennials, according to a recent survey. Read the full story here

Bonus: Could Having an HSA Save You Six Figures on Lifetime Taxes?

It’s almost open enrollment season, and when it comes to making new financial calls, you might want to consider taking part in — or upping — your health savings account (HSA) contributions. Doing so could help you save up to six figures on tax payments over a lifetime. Read the full story here

