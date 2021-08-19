What You Need To Know About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:GHAC) Investor Composition

The big shareholder groups in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$250m, Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Z Capital Group, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Nomura Holdings Inc, Securities & Investment Arm and Marshall Wace LLP, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 2.9%.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about US$364k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$250m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 28% stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 22%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

