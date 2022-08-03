What we know about Fight Forever — AEW's first video game

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

In November 2020, AEW announced that it was developing its first-ever console game, woking with Japanese developer Yuke's.

Since the big announcement almost two years ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting more details on the game, including a release date.

Back in April of this year, it was revealed by AEW CEO Tony Khan that the game would be called AEW: Fight Forever, with live crowd noises being recorded after a taping of Dynamite.

The game is highly-anticipated among wrestling fans because of Yuke's involvement, the Japanese company is best known for creating WWE's video games up until WWE 2K19.

In addition, the game will be directed by Hideyuki 'Geta' Iwashita, who worked on WWF No Mercy for the N64 in 2000, which is generally regarded as the best pro wrestling video game.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who is helping develop the game, has previously stated that fans can expect it to arrive in 2022.

But while no date has been officially announced, a UK Amazon listing that appeared online on Tuesday, August 2, appeared to show that the game has a placeholder release date of December 31, 2022.

The listing also showed that game is set for release on PS5, PS4, XBox Series X/S, XBox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

However, while the UK listings were quickly removed, the game has appeared on Amazon's US site for pre-order, using the date of December 31, 2022.

The Amazon listing describes the game as combining a 'nostalgic arcade wrestling feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and offensive moves.'

It also states there will be multiple types of matches to have, including singles, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, and an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match.

According to the description, the game also boasts: "A deep career mode, wrestler customisation, and signature AEW arenas."

Speaking at the time of the game's announcement, Khan said: "We make a point to listen to our fans, and we know that a rejuvenated and immersive gaming experience is critical to the overall wrestling experience.



"It's going to be cool to see our fans enjoying a next-gen console wrestling game that actually implements their feedback. This is just the beginning of a new era of gaming for wrestling fans around the world."

Digital Spy will keep you updated on all the latest news regarding the AEW game but whenever it arrives, we can't wait to Fight Forever!

