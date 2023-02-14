What We Know So Far About the Shootings at Michigan State University

Michigan State Shooting

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Credit - Jakkar Aimery—Detroit News/AP

At least one person has been reported killed while multiple others have been reported injured in shootings Monday night at the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing. The shooter remains at large.

On Twitter, police said there only appears to be one suspect, whom they described as a “short male in a mask” and is believed to be on foot. Police have advised people on campus to shelter in place and others to avoid the area.

A university spokesperson confirmed one known death to the Detroit News. Other victims are being transported to Sparrow Hospital, police added.



In an alert sent out around 8:30 p.m., police said shots were fired in the university’s East Lansing campus. Another alert issued an hour and a half later said the incident was “actively ongoing.” Guidance advised students to “run, hide, fight,” an active shooter protocol that has been promoted by the FBI, among others.

The university has since canceled all activities for 48 hours, and told people not to head to the campus tomorrow.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whimer said she had been briefed on the incident.

“The Michigan State Police along with [Michigan State University police], local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground,” she tweeted Monday night. “Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.”