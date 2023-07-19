Travis King: What we know so far about North Korea's detention of a US soldier

South Korean soldiers on guard at the Military Demarcation Line (file pic)

A US soldier is being held in North Korea after crossing the border from South Korea without authorisation, the US military has confirmed.

The crisis comes during a particularly tense time with the North, one of the world's most isolated states. US citizens are advised not to go there.

Here we look at what we know so far about the incident.

What happened at the border?

Private 2nd Class Travis King, 23, crossed from South Korea into the North after joining a Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) border tour.

At the time he was being escorted back to the US, reportedly to face disciplinary action, but he seems to have given his escort the slip at customs at Incheon Airport instead of boarding a flight.

He then made his way out of the terminal to the border crossing about 54km (34 miles) away.

An eyewitness on the same border tour described hearing the soldier laughing loudly before making a run.

The United Nations Command, which operates the DMZ, said it believed the soldier was now in custody of the North.

A senior US commander said there had been no contact with the soldier and the incident was being investigated by US Forces Korea.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the Pentagon's main concern is for the soldier's welfare.

What do we know about the soldier?

Pte King has been in the Army since January 2021. He is a cavalry scout - a reconnaissance specialist - originally assigned to an element of the army's 1st Armoured Division on a rotation with the US military in South Korea.

He was facing disciplinary action after being held in South Korea on assault charges, according to the Associated Press, quoting US officials.

A week ago, he was released to Camp Humphreys - an army base in South Korea - for out-processing.

A US defence official confirmed Pte King had been due to travel to Fort Bliss in Texas where he was to be administratively separated from the army.

A defence official said the soldier had "wilfully" crossed the border.

Why is this so tricky for the US?

Recent escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula have become more of a foreign policy priority for US President Joe Biden's administration.

The incident came on the day that a US nuclear missile submarine arrived in the South Korean port of Busan - a visible demonstration of US military strength that angered the North Koreans.

The move was a US response to more than a hundred new North Korean missile tests over the past few years.

The soldier could potentially become a new bargaining chip for the North to use when dealing with the US.

What happened to Americans detained by North Korea in the past?

US citizens have been detained there several times since 1996. They included tourists, scholars and journalists.

In July 2017, the US government banned US citizens from visiting the country - a move that has since been extended until at least August this year.

US prisoners have typically been treated brutally in North Korean prisons.

In 2018, the North released an American college student, Otto Warmbier, who had been imprisoned for stealing a hotel sign. He returned to the US in a coma and later died.