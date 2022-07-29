What we know so far about the 16 victims in historic Eastern Kentucky flooding

As of Friday morning, at least 16 deaths have been confirmed across the Eastern Kentucky counties impacted by Thursday’s flash flooding.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, significant rainfall led to rising waters throughout Southeastern Kentucky, trapping residents in their homes and causing over 23,000 Kentuckians to lose power. According to the National Weather Service, the North Fork Kentucky River in Whitesburg rose to record-breaking heights on Thursday, reaching 20.19 feet at 10 a.m. and beating the previous record by six feet.

The waters reached their peak at 2:30 a.m. Friday at 43.47 feet and are expected to recede to a more normal level by Sunday. The rain is supposed to stop Friday and Saturday, which will help relief efforts, although it is predicted to return Sunday through Tuesday.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thursday morning, and on Friday, President Joe Biden declared the flooding a major disaster.

Federal funding is now available for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties, and the White House said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is in the affected areas.

What is known about the confirmed deaths

On Friday morning, Beshear confirmed 15 deaths in a tweet, and he later updated the total to 16 during a press conference.

The flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky is ongoing, with a flood watch in effect through today. Heartbreakingly, we can confirm at least 15 deaths, but we expect that number to grow. Over 23,000 Kentuckians are without power. 1/3 https://t.co/mrx4htJY0k — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 29, 2022

Of the victims, 11 were from Knott County, two were from Letcher County, two were from Clay County and one was from Perry County.

Story continues

Beshear said the victims from Knott County included two children, a 63-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman.

The two children have been identified as Maddison Noble, 8, and Chance Noble, 1 1/2, a relative told the Herald-Leader. The victims, along with their two siblings, were swept away from their parents in the flood on Thursday. The mother and father, Amber Smith and Riley Noble, were found alive, but the other two children, Riley Noble Jr., 6, and Nevaeh Noble, 4, have not been found.

Beshear also confirmed the deaths in Letcher County included a 79-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman.

Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs said the victim from Perry County was an 82-year-old woman who drowned in the county’s Coneva community. He said the victim went missing around midnight or 1 a.m. Thursday and was discovered around 8 or 9 a.m.; the death was reported around 10:48 a.m. that day.

According to Combs, she had left her house and died while trying to reach higher ground.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife were on the scene with the county coroner to investigate and remove the victim from the water.

Although the Herald-Leader does not yet have details on all of the victims, this story will be updated as more information is available.