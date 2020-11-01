What You Need To Know About Enochian Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENOB) Investor Composition

Every investor in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Enochian Biosciences is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$142m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Enochian Biosciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Enochian Biosciences?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Enochian Biosciences. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Enochian Biosciences' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Enochian Biosciences. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Enochian Biosciences' case, its Top Key Executive, Serhat Gümrükcü, is the largest shareholder, holding 23% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 21% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 11% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

