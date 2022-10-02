What we know — and don’t — about how climate change impacts hurricanes like Ian

Alex Harris, Nicolas Rivero
·9 min read

It’s a question that follows any natural disaster, especially monster hurricanes like Ian: Was this caused by climate change?

When asked, scientists like Kevin Reed usually push back. Most researchers agree it’s not valid to point to a single storm and say it was “caused” by the warming world. Too many variables.

“That is a question that is really difficult to answer. There is no ‘what would have September 2022 looked like without climate change?’ We don’t have that,” said Reed, an associate professor in the school of marine and atmospheric sciences, at Stony Brook University.

But there’s a growing consensus that the sea level rise and higher temperatures in the last hundred years have already impacted storms like Ian, which raked Florida last week, and may continue to do so in the future. At the very least, hotter weather means hotter oceans, which fuel hurricane strength.

“We live in a world that’s over 1 degree warmer (Celsius), there’s no doubt that hurricanes have changed in some respect because of climate change,” he said.

Tom Knutson, a senior scientist at NOAA studying climate and hurricanes, said scientists are most confident in noticing what’s changed about storms in the modern world. But less so about being able to connect those changes to climate change. Predicting what the future could hold is even tougher.

A man moves through gulf water flowing through a broken section of Pine Island Road on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Matlacha, Fla. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of South West Florida as a category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon leaving areas affected with flooded streets, downed trees and scattered debris.
A man moves through gulf water flowing through a broken section of Pine Island Road on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Matlacha, Fla. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of South West Florida as a category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon leaving areas affected with flooded streets, downed trees and scattered debris.

That’s because hurricanes and global weather patterns are devilishly complicated. Some of the changes in the atmosphere and storms, for example, can be attributed to the high levels of physical air pollution, beyond greenhouse gasses, spewed into the atmosphere.

North America has cut air pollution, seen more storms. NOAA study suggests a connection

Storm-tracking technology also has massively improved in recent centuries. Scientists agree we now are catching many more “junk storms” — short-lived and weak cyclones — than ever. That can skew data, which is why most scientists are cautious when drawing a direct line between a hotter globe and hurricanes numbers.

“It’s quite a complex picture and adding to the complexity, we’re inferring many of these things from climate models which themselves have uncertainty,” Knutson said. “We have to be careful.”

Here’s where the science stands on several fronts:

Higher storm surge likely

Sea levels near South Florida have already risen about eight inches since 1950, according to NOAA tidal gauge data. That means the water is starting from a higher base level, allowing hurricane surge to reach a few inches higher and cover more ground.

Researchers expect sea level rise to accelerate as hotter temperatures cause polar ice sheets to melt faster. Over the next century, South Florida can expect to see more than three feet of sea level rise, according to estimates from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). That will push storm surge higher when hurricanes roll through coastal communities.

One 2020 study modeled what 21 hurricanes that struck between 2000 and 2013 might look like under the climate conditions expected in 2100. The researchers estimated that, on average, floods would have been about 30% worse and covered about a quarter more land.

Florida Gulf Coast faces massive storm surge from Ian. Sea level rise could play a role

More extreme rainfall

One of the most straightforward connections between climate change and hurricanes is rain. Like anyone who’s experienced humidity knows, warmer air holds more moisture.

For every 2 degrees Fahrenheit of warming, there is about 8% more water in the atmosphere, and the world has warmed at least 2 degrees Fahrenheit since pre-industrial times.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that one study of the 2020 hurricane season found an average 8% increase in 3-day rainfall totals for hurricanes, and a 5% increase for tropical storms.

The lead author, Stony Brook’s Reed, said they also found that a hotter planet increased the rate of rainfall. In the 2020 season, 3-hour rainfall rates would increase 10% or higher for tropical storms and hurricanes.

An aerial view of a flooded field surrounding a home caused by Hurricane Ian are seen in the vicinity of Fort Myers on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
An aerial view of a flooded field surrounding a home caused by Hurricane Ian are seen in the vicinity of Fort Myers on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

“If you experience a similar storm in the future it’s going to rain more because of climate change,” he said. “If you had 30 inches of rain, you could say over 2.5 inches of that rain was due to climate change, meaning it would not have rained as much if we hadn’t heated the planet.”

Reed and his colleagues also produced a rapid study of Hurricane Ian on Thursday that suggested a 10% increase in extreme rain rates due to human-caused climate change.

This body of research, known as attribution science, looks to answer the question of how climate change influenced a particular storm. In Reed’s case, he and his colleagues load up a powerful supercomputer weather model with the exact track and data from a modern-day storm, then re-set the clock back to the temperature and atmospheric conditions of the 1850s.

The clearest change they see is the storms are far less wet when set in the past.

Historic storm surge. Record flooding. Ian’s lesson in the rising risk of hurricanes

Getting stronger faster

One of the most dangerous features of hurricanes is rapid intensification, which is when a storm’s top wind speeds increase 35 mph or more in a single day. It’s also difficult to predict so when a storm suddenly strengthens near the shore, coastal communities have little time to prepare or evacuate.

Early studies suggest climate change has already made rapid intensification more common. A 2021 IPCC report found that “the global frequency of [tropical cyclone] rapid intensification events has likely increased over the past four decades” and added that researchers have “medium confidence” that “none of these changes can be explained by natural variability alone.”

A damaged property is seen on a broken section of Pine Island Road on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Matlacha, Fla. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of South West Florida as a category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon leaving areas affected with flooded streets, downed trees and scattered debris.
A damaged property is seen on a broken section of Pine Island Road on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Matlacha, Fla. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of South West Florida as a category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon leaving areas affected with flooded streets, downed trees and scattered debris.

Researchers can say with much more certainty that the conditions that lead to rapid intensification are becoming more common. Sea surface temperatures are rising at a rate of 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, according to NOAA, and atmospheric moisture is increasing between one and two percent per decade, according to the IPCC. Both of these factors may give future hurricanes more fuel to turbocharge their growth.

Meanwhile, NOAA and Columbia University researchers predict that climate change will weaken vertical wind shear, an atmospheric feature that can pump the brakes on rapid intensification.

“We’ve seen multiple studies that show the conditions in the North Atlantic basin are providing more opportunities for storms to intensify,” said Kieran Bhatia, a former climate researcher at Princeton University who is now a vice president for the climate change perils advisory team at the insurance broker Guy Carpenter.

In 36 hours, Ian blew up from storm to Cat 4. Climate change may make that more common

Fewer hurricanes, but stronger

Climate change might make hurricanes more intense but less frequent.

Reliable global records of hurricane intensity only go back about four decades, when weather satellites began scientists to accurately estimate the strength of storms. In the years since, hurricanes appear to be getting stronger, according to a 2020 paper from researchers at NOAA and the University of Wisconsin. They found that the likelihood that a cyclone will reach Category 3 wind speeds — the threshold to be designated a “major hurricane” — has risen about 25% since 1979, as extra heat in the oceans and atmosphere gives storms more fuel to grow.

A boat is seen from the Midpoint Bridge in the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian hits the West Coast of Florida as Category 4 storm, on Wednesday September 28, 2022
A boat is seen from the Midpoint Bridge in the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian hits the West Coast of Florida as Category 4 storm, on Wednesday September 28, 2022

But even as climate change makes storms stronger, scientists believe it is weakening the ocean currents that help cyclones form in the first place — particularly the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC), which pulls warm surface waters from the tropics across the Atlantic Ocean. The IPCC’s 2021 report says the AMOC , which also powers the Gulf Stream, is “very likely” to weaken over the 21st century.

As a result, hurricanes may become less frequent. A July paper published in Nature Climate Change estimated that tropical cyclones formed 13% less often in the 20th century than they did between 1850 and 1900. Although hurricane data before the satellite era is spotty, the international team of researchers combined real world observations with simulations from climate models to fill in the gaps and estimate the number of hurricanes that may have formed from 1850 to 2012.

“A string of consecutive seasons with Category 5s, that’s something more consistent with what we’d expect in a warmer climate ... as opposed to a higher number of storms,” Brian Soden, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, told the Herald in 2020.

Jason Diamond, 41, and his daughter, Layla Diamond, 13, survey damage on Pine Island Road on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Matlacha, Fla. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of South West Florida as a category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon leaving areas affected with flooded streets, downed trees and scattered debris.
Jason Diamond, 41, and his daughter, Layla Diamond, 13, survey damage on Pine Island Road on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Matlacha, Fla. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of South West Florida as a category 4 storm Tuesday afternoon leaving areas affected with flooded streets, downed trees and scattered debris.

Slower and wetter storms

Jim Kosin, a climate scientist at the NOAA Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies in Madison, Wisconsin, published a paper in 2018 that suggested that tropical storms and hurricanes around the world had slowed down about 10% between 1949 and 2016, and hit the brakes even harder over land.

It was met with some criticism in the scientific community, but he followed it up with another research paper with NASA’s Timothy Hall in 2019 that narrowed in on the slowdown of storms near the North American coast since 1950.

They found that hurricane forward speed has decreased since 1900, which can lead to even more rainfall and flooding as a storm stalls over land.

“More study is needed to determine how much more slowing will occur with continued warming. Still, it’s entirely plausible that local rainfall increases could actually be dominated by this slowdown rather than the expected rain-rate increases due to global warming,” Kossin told a NOAA blog.

Knutson, with NOAA, called it “the most convincing evidence of a trend I’ve seen so far.”

But he cautioned that just because the trend was observed doesn’t automatically mean climate change is to blame. ”That’s an open research question.”

An aerial view of the damaged homes from Hurricane Ian seen in the vicinity of Fort Myers on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
An aerial view of the damaged homes from Hurricane Ian seen in the vicinity of Fort Myers on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

More landfalls may be in future

In the past, many storms at sea went undetected unless reported by vessels unlucky enough to encounter them. But good records go back a century or more on ones that make shore.

New research by Knutson, based on running past data into a computer model, projects what might happen to hurricane paths in the future if global warming continues unchecked. He found that while the number of storms making landfall hasn’t really changed that much in the last century, an increasing fraction could in the future could.

Hurricane debris is scattered throughout a Tamiami Village mobile home community on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in North Fort Myers, Fla. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of Southwest Florida as a category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon leaving areas affected with flooded streets, downed trees and scattered debris.
Hurricane debris is scattered throughout a Tamiami Village mobile home community on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in North Fort Myers, Fla. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of Southwest Florida as a category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon leaving areas affected with flooded streets, downed trees and scattered debris.

Combined with other research suggesting that fewer but more powerful storms could form in the future, Knutson said his findings suggest that cities are in for fewer, but increasingly intense hits.

“It’s kind of several effects cutting in different directions,” he said.

Ever the careful scientist, Knutson also cautioned that his work was only a prediction.

“That’s in the model. We’ll see what happens in the real world,” he said.

This climate report is funded in part by a collaboration of private donors, Florida International University and the Knight Foundation. The Miami Herald retains editorial control of all content.

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Ian's Rough Seas Batter Washed-Up Boat on South Carolina Beach

    Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, on Friday, September 30, according to the National Hurricane Center.During the storm, the National Weather Service recorded 5.55 inches (141 mm) of rainfall at Charleston International Airport by Friday evening, making it the wettest September 30 on record.Video posted by Zach Otey on Friday shows gusty winds blowing waves against a boat that has run aground in Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach Police said that the boat had washed up on shore and that they believed no one was aboard the vessel. Credit: Zach Otey via Storyful

  • Victoria Beckham Gets 'Overwhelmed with Emotion' at PFW Show with Brooklyn and Nicola in Front Row

    Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham sat front row in support of Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week debut and first show since the start of the pandemic amidst rumored family feud

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Oilers' Jay Woodcroft tops polarizing list of 'best looking' NHL coaches

    Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter — yes, that Darryl Sutter — ranked second.