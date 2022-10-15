What to know about Dolphins-Vikings game: Kickoff time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ Week 6 home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Radio: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish broadcast)
TV: FOX
Streaming: FOXSports.com
Forecast: 85 degrees at kickoff, 47% chance of precipitation
Line: Vikings by 3 (as of Saturday morning)
