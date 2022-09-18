What to know about Dolphins-Ravens: Game time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
TV: CBS, Ch. 4
Radio: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish broadcast)
Streaming: Paramount Plus
Forecast: 84 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of precipitation
Line: Ravens by 3.5 (as of Saturday night)
What to read
▪ Lamar Jackson negotiations are reminder of decisions that await Dolphins for Tagovailoa
▪ The Dolphins’ blitz shut down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson last season. Can it work again?
▪ Amid offensive line injury questions, Dolphins’ new offense looking for more vs. Ravens
▪ Previewing Dolphins-Ravens: A Baltimore reporter on Miami’s Week 2 opponent
▪ A position switch the Dolphins are thrilled with. And Dolphins, Ravens injury updates