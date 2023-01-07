What to know about Dolphins-Jets game: Kickoff time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ (8-8) Week 18 home game against the New York Jets (7-9) on Sunday.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.
Radio: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish broadcast), Compass USA
TV: FOX
Streaming: FOXSports.com
Forecast: 77 degrees at kickoff, 0 percent chance of precipitation
Line: Dolphins by 3.5 (as of Saturday morning)
