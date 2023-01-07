What to know about Dolphins-Jets game: Kickoff time, how to watch and more

Daniel Oyefusi
·1 min read
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ (8-8) Week 18 home game against the New York Jets (7-9) on Sunday.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Radio: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish broadcast), Compass USA

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOXSports.com

Forecast: 77 degrees at kickoff, 0 percent chance of precipitation

Line: Dolphins by 3.5 (as of Saturday morning)

WHAT TO READ

The Dolphins’ playoff hopes depend on a must-win game, a backup QB — and help from a rival

Bad news on Dolphins final injury report. And what Thompson has told himself all week

Dolphins’ Boyer at peace with looming decision. And candor on Byron Jones, Hunter Long

Miami Dolphins’ late-season skid follows a history of disappointing second-half collapses

Dolphins react to Hamlin tragedy: ‘That play is going to live with me for the rest of my life’

‘They aren’t supermen.’ After Damar Hamlin hit, players and coaches in Miami concerned

Dolphins great Zach Thomas named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

