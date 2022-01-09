I Know What You Did Last Summer TV reboot confirms future after one season

Photo credit: Michael Desmond - Amazon Prime

I Know What You Did Last Summer spoilers for season 1 finale follow.

Prime Video's I Know What You Did Last Summer television adaptation has been canceled after one season.



The streamer has opted not to order a second season of the mystery drama, which is a modern spin on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and the 1997 film adaptation.

The YA horror series, produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV, debuted October 15, 2021 to mixed reviews with the first four episodes. followed by weekly releases until the season finale on November 12.

The show follows a group of friends who are stalked by a serial killer after they conceal a fatal car accident on their graduation night. The show stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

The first season culminated with a bang, as audiences finally discovered the identity of the killer who'd been targeting the friends since they'd killed someone in a car accident the year prior.

So news of season 2 being scrapped comes as a surprise — especially as showrunner Sara Goodman spoke to Entertainment Weekly about that killer reveal and hinted how the story may continue.

When asked whether fans can look forward to a second season of twists and turns in the future, Goodman said: "I guess you'd have to wait and see if there's a season 2 [...] There's a couple ways to go with it. It definitely will reveal everything about the cult though."

Unfortunately for fans, it seems like the wait is over.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

