‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Canceled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season

Ellise Shafer
·2 min read

Amazon Prime Video’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” television adaptation has been canceled after one season, Variety has confirmed.

The teen horror series, based on the 1973 novel of the same name that was also adapted into a film in 1997, follows a group of friends who are mercilessly stalked by a serial killer after they cover up a fatal car accident. The show stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.

The first four episodes of the eight-part series premiered on Oct. 15, with the rest of the show’s installments debuting on a weekly basis thereafter. The show received mixed reviews, with Variety‘s LaToya Ferguson calling it “an overlong story that an otherwise talented cast has to work hard to land.”

“The answer to the question whether Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ could stand on its own merits, if not for the title, is that this series could easily be far more effective as a movie instead,” Ferguson continued.

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” was adapted for television by Sara Goodman and produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, along with Atomic Monster Productions, Mandalay Television and Original Film. Executive producers include Goodman, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, James Wan, Michael Clear, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten.

The 1997 film adaptation followed a similar storyline, with a star-studded cast including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Prinze Jr., Johnny Galecki and Bridgette Wilson. It grossed $125.3 million at the international box office.

