Do you know what a darning egg is? Own one? I do. Here’s why …

Ana Veciana-Suarez
·4 min read

Of my many habits that annoy The Hubby — not paying attention, driving too fast, falling asleep in the middle of a movie — perhaps the most confounding is my inability to do nothing while watching our favorite TV shows. I fold laundry. I scrub pots. I sweep the kitchen. I sew on fallen buttons. I rearrange sofa pillows.

And, on occasion, I darn. Yes, I’m probably one of the last remaining darners in the U.S. Everyone I know pretty much tosses out or donates holey clothing items.

Not me. I darn socks. Sweaters. A cloth purse. Most recently, I repaired a woven jacket that had a tiny tear under the sleeve. This involved a certain amount of finesse and an assist of extra lighting for my aging eyes, but I’m proud to say it turned out relatively flawless.

Darning damaged garments makes no fiscal sense. The time I invest in mending could buy me dozens more socks and at least one nice sweater. No matter. After a long day in front of a computer screen — an unpredictable span of time where words may or may not flow easily — I find it soothing to grab a needle and thread. It’s the same kind of feeling that overtakes me when I kneel over the flowerbed to weed.

So quiet. So numbing. So systematic.

My mother taught me to darn. She showed me how to use a needle to grab the edges of a hole and with the vigilance of an artist pick up the loose threads and weave one way and then another, in and out, over and under, creating a tight net. The best darners build a patch that is mostly imperceptible to the eye.

Darning, by the way, is not unlike writing, especially if you’re creating an imaginary world or believable characters for a novel. Both demand focus, perseverance and a sharp eye for the obvious and the imperceptible. Both also offer little in the way of financial remuneration.

From my mother I also learned to sew, embroider, crochet, knit and sketch simple dress patterns. She wanted to prepare me for life, and she most certainly did. I can hem a skirt or take in a blouse with the best of them. I like to think that, in a pinch, I could moonlight as a seamstress, though I admit it would be wise for me to stick to my day job.

I never taught my children any of the domestic chores my mother thought so essential. I regret this. Then again, the world we live in is nothing like the one my mother envisioned. Though she encouraged her three daughters’ career ambitions, she figured we needed other “soft skills” for survival; skills my two brothers never acquired. (And they are, I believe, the lesser for it.)

We learned as she had learned from her own mother, who, in turn, had learned from my great-grandmother. Those lessons were particularly important during our first years as Cuban exiles, when money was tight and thrift compulsory. At that time, the women in the family worked in garment and then shoe factories and they returned home with scraps of throw-away fabric we were able to use for all sorts of projects. Quilts. Placemats. Children’s clothes. My middle sister and I even hand-stitched several beautiful dresses for our Barbies, though we never figured out how to get them on.

These days, if slacks need alteration, my sons pay for someone to do it. If a sock begins to fray along the toe area, they throw it away or relegate it to the rag bin. This feels wasteful to me, extravagant.

However, I have come across a couple of feature stories that claim a growing backlash to the rise of fast fashion. The younger generation wants sustainable clothes that don’t clog landfills after a season. Supposedly, the pendulum is swinging away from a disposable society to one of keepers, fixers, repairers.

I’m not convinced of such a movement, but I could be wrong. Check out YouTube and Instagram, and you’ll find a small, dedicated underground of #mending and #mendingmatters devotees. Maybe one day I’ll meet someone who owns a darning egg.

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.

