What to know about each of the Dallas Cowboys’ picks in the 2023 NFL draft

Here’s what you should know about the new Cowboys:

First round: Mazi Smith

▪ Position: Defensive tackle

▪ School: Michigan

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith talks during a press conference at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility in Frisco, Texas, on Friday, April 28, 2023. Smith was the Cowboys’ first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

▪ Background: The 6-foot-3, 323-pound redshirt junior, Smith was first-team all-Big Ten at Michigan in 2022. He made 14 starts with 48 tackles, 2.5 for losses. He was an honorable mention Big Ten selection in 2021.

He was a four-star top 50 recruit and two-time all-state pick at East Kenwood (Mich.) High School.

In October, he was stopped by police for speeding. He was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon. He did not have a license to carry it. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Second round: Luke Schoonmaker

▪ Position: Tight end

▪ School: Michigan

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker talks with reporters before the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

▪ Background: The 6-foot-6, 249-pound fifth-year tight end appeared in 43 games in his career with the Wolverines, including 20 starts. He appeared in 12 games in his fifth season, including 11 starts. He caught 35 passes for 418 yards with three touchdowns. He was a All-Big Ten third-team selection. Scored on a 32-yard touchdown reception against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl before an injury caused him to leave the game.

In 2021, he played in all 14 games with 17 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

He attended Hamden Hall (Conn.) Country Day school, graduating in 2018. He caught 22 passes for 343 yards in his senior year. He was the quarterback in his junior year, passing for 878 yards and five touchdowns. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

Third round: DeMarvion Overshown

▪ Position: Linebacker

▪ School: Texas

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) greets fans after a victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

▪ Background: The 6-foot-4 220-pound five-year player with the Longhorns, Overshown was a first-team All-Big 12 linebacker. He was a 2022 Butkus Award semifinalist. He played in 12 games, 11 starts, in 2022 with 96 tackles (10 for losses). He also had four sacks. He had 11 tackles against TCU and a season-high 14 against Baylor.

He has started 33 of 50 career games at Texas.

From Arp, Texas, where he was an All-American in high school and ranked No. 33 nationally and No. 2 in Texas. He had 142 tackles in his senior year.

Fourth round: Viliami Fehoko

▪ Position: Defensive end

▪ School: San Jose State

Mar 1, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Jose State defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko, Jr. (DL28) during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

▪ Background: The 6-foot-4, 276-pound lineman run stopper adds more depth to the Cowboys’ defense.

He was the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the year and a three-time first-team All-MWC player. He had 19 tackles for loss in 2022 and had 69 total tackles, including nine sacks in 12 starts. He had 44 tackles for loss and 22 sacks in his three seasons at San Jose State.

He is the second cousin of Tampa Bay defensive tackle Vita Vea.

Fifth round: Asim Richards

▪ Position: Offensive tackle

▪ School: North Carolina

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina offensive lineman Asim Richards (OL37) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

▪ Background: The 6-foot-4, 309-pound offensive tackle will provide depth on the Cowboys’ line. A third-team All-ACC pick in 2022, Asim started all 14 games for the Tar Heels in his senior season. He played 1,049 snaps at left tackle, allowing just three sacks. He blocked for an offense that averaged 462 yards per game.

The three-star prospect out of Haverford (Pa.) High School, he was the No. 6 ranked player in the state.