What to know about the Dallas Cowboys’ fifth-round draft pick Asim Richards

The Dallas Cowboys selected Asim Richards with the 35th pick in the fifthround in the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City on Saturday.

Here’s what you should know about the new Cowboy:

▪ Name: Asim Richards

▪ Position: Offensive tackle

▪ School: North Carolina

▪ Background: The 6-foot-4, 309-pound offensive tackle will provide depth on the Cowboys’ line. A third-team All-ACC pick in 2022, Asim started all 14 games for the Tar Heels in his senior season. He played 1,049 snaps at left tackle, allowing just three sacks. He blocked for an offense that averaged 462 yards per game.

The three-star prospect out of Haverford (Pa.) High School, he was the No. 6 ranked player in the state.