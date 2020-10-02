What You Need To Know About CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWD) Investor Composition

If you want to know who really controls CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$31b, CrowdStrike Holdings is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CrowdStrike Holdings.

See our latest analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CrowdStrike Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in CrowdStrike Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CrowdStrike Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. CrowdStrike Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO George Kurtz is the largest shareholder with 7.6% of shares outstanding. Accel Partners is the second largest shareholder owning 6.8% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 5.1% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 17 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Story continues