The 20 best last-minute gifts for craft lovers to shop this holiday season

There's pretty much one type of person who'd genuinely love to receive a lump of clay as a holiday gift: crafters. There are literally dozens of us who love spending our time quilting, making pottery, knitting or getting DIY-happy at the holidays. If you've got someone on your list who prefers spending their time on arts and crafts, we've got great news—we've found the best gifts for them.

Camryn and Kate are best friends and crafting enthusiasts who have spent more time than they'd freely admit on their respective crafts. We've spent thousands of dollars at Joann, Michaels and niche crafting stores (hello, Craft South), and this year, we've combed the internet to find you the 20 absolute best gifts for any crafter on your list this season.

1. For the crafter who wants to start an Etsy shop: Cricut Explore Air 2 or Silhouette

For the crafter who wants to start an Etsy shop: Cricut Explore Air 2

Both Camryn and Kate are proud owners of the Cricut Explore Air 2—you can read Camryn's full review of it here—and while it’s not a must-have item for casual crafters, it’s definitely a worthwhile splurge for anyone who has dreams of selling cards, vinyl creations, and other custom products on Etsy. This machine makes it unbelievably easy to cut plastic, paper, vinyl, and more, and your recipient will be able to create their very own designs through the Cricut Design Space.

$199 at QVC

The Silhouette is similar; it allows you to cut your own custom designs and has a digital platform—the Design Store—where you can shop from pre-made ones. The machine itself is very similar to the Cricut, though it's a bit cheaper (and doesn't come in the same fun color palette). Camryn is in the midst of testing this model and we'll keep this review updated as she collects her results.

$160 at Silhouette (Save $40)

2. For the one who already has a Cricut: Cricut Mug Maker

Best gifts for crafters: Cricut Mug Press

Cricut machines are incredibly fun to work with, and if your giftee is a fan of their crafting machine, take them to the next level with the Cricut Mug Maker. This machine allows your giftee to design and create their own mugs (that they can then turn around and gift right back to you). I received this machine as a birthday gift and can confirm it makes an excellent present for the craft lover in your life.

$149 at Amazon

3. For the knitter: We Are Knitters kit

For the person who wants to start knitting: We Are Knitters Kit

We absolutely love the kits from We Are Knitters and guarantee the crafty person on your list will too. Each kit comes with a pattern, yarn and tools to create the design, whether it's a scarf, sweater, bag or hat. You can pick the kit that most speaks to your giftee.

$44 at We Are Knitters

4. For the person who wants to learn crochet: The Woobles crochet kit

For the person who wants to learn crochet: The Woobles crochet kit

Crocheting is another extremely popular activity among crafters, and there’s no better way to learn than with the adorable kits from The Woobles. The beginner-friendly kits allow you to make sweet animal figures, including a chick, bunny, penguin, and more. You can opt to get the kit with or without a crochet hook, and it includes step-by-step video tutorials. They even come with a pre-started crochet piece so crafters can jump right in, skipping the trickiest part.

Kits from The Woobles

5. For the one who cherishes their bath time: DIY Bath Bomb Workshop

Best gifts for crafters: DIY Bath Bomb Class

Looking to gift a more hands-on experience? We recommend checking out Uncommon Experiences, which offers a number of professionally-led classes for any people—including crafters. This 60-minute DIY Bath Bomb Workshop will teach crafters how to make their own bath bombs they can keep themselves or gift back to you. It's a win-win for everyone.

$45 at Uncommon Goods

6. For the crafter who’s always buying yarn: Darn Good Yarn

Best gifts for crafters: Darn Good Yarn subscription

If your giftee loves to crochet or knit, then they'd love to receive some high-quality yarn from Darn Good Yarn. I am a huge fan of this brand—the yarn I've received has always been gorgeous and sturdy, two must-haves for any avid knitter. You can shop a beautiful array of skeins directly from the site. If you want to become your giftee's best friend, consider signing them up for a yarn subscription service, which delivers Darn Good Yarn's high-quality threads every month.

From $12 at Darn Good Yarn

7. For the person who quilts: Quilting fabric

You can shop this fat quarter bundle from Craft South.

Anyone on your list who loves spending their evenings with their sewing machine, whether they quilt or make their own clothing, would genuinely love to receive fabric as a holiday gift. If you're not comfortable purchasing designs by the yard, we recommend shopping by the bundle, like a fat quarter bundle or a scrap fabric collection. My favorite place to shop for fabric online is Craft South, a Nashville-based small business owned by designer Anna Maria Horner. I also love Spoonflower, which sells a variety of colorful and fun patterns your giftee is sure to love.

Shop fabrics at Craft South

Shop fabrics at Spoonflower

Scrap fabric bundle for $24 at Etsy

8. For the one who loves small animals: Needle Felting Starting Kit

Best gifts for crafters: Felt kit

Needle felting is one of the easiest (and cheapest) crafts you can dip your toes into. This needle crafting kit is less than $30 and enables your giftee to create a handful of cute and fun critters they can line around their home. It's perfect for the beginner crafter or crafter who enjoys working with felt.

$30 at Amazon

9. For the person who loves sewing: Brother HC1850 Sewing and Quilting Machine

For the person who loves sewing: Brother HC1850 Sewing and Quilting Machine

If the person you’re shopping for is forever stitching together clothes, accessories, pillows, and more, they’ll be thrilled to receive a new sewing machine, and one of the best options we’ve tested is the Brother HC1850. The computerized machine is both reliable and efficient, and it comes with several presser feet and needles for different thicknesses of fabric. It’s especially handy for making buttonholes, offering a whopping eight different styles.

$260 at Amazon

10. For the busy crafter: Jamit Knitting Machine

For the busy crafter: Jamit Knitting Machine

If your giftee likes crafting but doesn’t have much time to dedicate to it, they’ll appreciate the Jamit Knitting Machine, which will allow them to complete projects in a fraction of the time. As its name suggests, this machine knits for you—all you need to do is feed the yarn and turn the crank. It can be used to knit hats, scarves, socks, and more, all without ever lifting a pair of knitting needles, making it a great choice for anyone with a hectic schedule.

$150 at Amazon

11. For the one who loves holiday decor: Christmas Tree DIY Macrame

Best gifts for crafters: DIY Macrame

Know someone who loves macrame? This DIY Christmas Tree kit from Etsy allows your giftee to create their own yarn decor perfect for the holiday season. You can pick a large or medium tree in a wild range of colors Each tree features a wooden star topper and large beads threaded throughout.

$24 at Etsy

12. For the one who loves pottery or soap-making: Custom stamp

Best gifts for crafters: Pottery stamp

If you've got a crafter on your list who loves making their own products, this custom stamp is an excellent gift. This robust stamp is marketed toward soap makers and potters, as it features a custom design you can imprint into clay or soap. It starts at $19 for the smallest stamp (1.5 cm) and goes up to $85 for the largest (8 cm).

$19 at Etsy

13. For the coaster collector: DIY coaster-making kit

Best gifts for crafters: Coaster-making kit

There's nothing cooler than a handmade coaster—unless you can brag that you made the coasters yourself. This kit from Etsy is less than $50 and allows your giftee to make themselves four gorgeous coasters that look like ocean waves. It's a great gift for anyone who loves working with their hands and decorating their homes.

$45 at Etsy

14. For the avid knitter: Wooden yarn holder

Best gifts for crafters: Yarn bowl

If you’re shopping for someone who loves to knit, this wooden ceramic yarn holder is both useful and makes for an attractive piece of decor for their home. The bowl is more than 7 inches wide, making it perfect for large balls of yarn, and it has a fish hook slot that will feed them yarn while preventing it from getting tangled.

$20 at Amazon

15. For the scrapbooker: Pipsticks subscription

For the scrapbooker: Pipsticks subscription

Chances are that your favorite scrapbook enthusiast has a sizable collection of stickers—after all, stickers are the cherry on top of a beautiful scrapbook page. You can feed their addiction with a Pipsticks subscription. There are two options: a Classic Pack, which includes 15 sheets of stickers per month, and a Petite Pack, which has seven sheets. The packs include stickers of all shapes, sizes, and themes, and it’s easy to gift a three-, six-, or 12-month subscription.

$18/month at Pipsticks

16. For the crafter who loves baking: DIY potholder kit

Best gifts for crafters: Potholder kit

This crafty DIY potholder kit on Amazon allows your giftee to make an endless array of potholders with a re-usable loom. It comes with enough weave to make two potholders, so all they have to do is pick up more yarn in order to keep crafting enough potholders for everyone in their life. This kit holds an impressive 4.8-star rating from nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers.

$33 at Amazon

17. For the person who loves painting: Pink Picasso Kits Paint By Number

For the person who loves painting: Pink Picasso Kits Paint By Number

There’s no better gift for the Picasso in your life than a Pink Picasso Paint-by-Number Kit. These kits are designed for adults and were actually included in Oprah’s Favorite Things, so you know they’re high-quality. The kit comes with everything your giftee needs to paint a beautiful image, including paint, brushes, and more, and this particular kit features a stunning image of blue hydrangeas that’s 16 inches by 20 inches.

$42 at Amazon

18. For the person who cancels plans to craft: Crafting T-Shirt

For the person who cancels plans to craft: Crafting T-Shirt

If the person you’re shopping for has ever told you they’re too busy to hang out because they need to finish their knitting/sewing/painting project, you’ve got to get them this shirt. The cute T-shirt reads “I just wanna stay home and craft,” and it comes in both unisex and youth sizes, as well as a wide selection of colors. The shirt is a soft cotton-polyester blend, and it’s sure to make a fun gift for the diehard crafter in your life.

$8 at Etsy

19. For the crafter who loves trying new things: Grazing Sheep Needle Felting Kit

For the crafter who loves trying new things: Grazing Sheep Needle Felting Kit

Needle felting is an under-appreciated craft if you ask me—just look at how pretty this wool landscape is. If your favorite crafter enjoys trying out new mediums, they’ll be able to recreate this beautiful design using the FeltedSky Needle Felting Kit. It comes with color-coded felting needles, three types of felting wool, a 7-inch wooden hoop, and all the other supplies they’ll need, and the whole project should take around three to four hours to complete.

$40 at Etsy

20. For the bracelet maker: My Friendship Bracelet Maker

Best gifts for crafters: Friendship Bracelet Maker

Friendship bracelets are hot right now, and if your giftee can't stop making them, pick up this plastic base that helps keep threads separated while they tie them together. This base comes in six colors and can fit up to 10 individual threads. It's perfect for the crafter who wants to create intricate friendship bracelet designs and makes an excellent stocking stuffer.

$28 at Amazon

