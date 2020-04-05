What you need to know about COVID-19 in Quebec on Sunday

The government will provide an update at 1 p.m. You will be able to watch live above.

If you decide to take a break from being stuck inside today, you could face a steep fine if you don't keep moving.

Last month, the province banned indoor and outdoor gatherings and gave police the power to enforce the ban.

Up until Friday, police could issue a general offence report, and the amount to be paid — between $1,000 and $6,000 — would be determined later.

But Montreal and provincial police can now directly fine those who are not following physical distancing measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) has given the two forces the power to issue $1,000 fines the same way they would a speeding ticket.

"It will greatly facilitate our work. It will reduce the administrative burden," said Montreal police Insp. André Durocher of the change.

It's also a day off for most grocery store workers. This month, all businesses remaining open — with the exception of dépanneurs, gas stations and pharmacies — must stay closed on Sundays.