What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 30

Student-athletes from Carleton University are connecting with residents of a nearby long-term care home, helping seniors chase those pandemic blues away.

A program that connects Carleton University student-athletes and residents at a nearby long-term care home, making use of freed up time from cancelled sport seasons, is helping seniors feel less isolated during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another 48 people had tested positive for COVID-19, with no new deaths. Some of its numbers to watch have risen noticeably in the last week.

Western Quebec logged another 54 more cases without any deaths.

In Ottawa, 9,802 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 446 known active cases, 8,964 resolved cases and 392 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Public health officials have reported more than 17,400 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 15,500 resolved cases.

Ninety-two people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario and 107 people have died in western Quebec.

With Ontario's lockdown measures now in effect, the Ontario government says people need to stop gathering and moving across the province to avoid even more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — including in areas with low case counts.

People are asked to only leave home when they need to, stay in their health unit and if they leave the province, to isolate for 14 days upon returning.

No indoor public events or indoor social gatherings are allowed, except with members of the same household or one other home for people who live alone.

Outdoor gatherings can't have more than 10 people and should be distanced and masked.

In-person shopping will be limited to essential businesses. Restaurants and non-essential businesses can offer curbside pickup and delivery.

Schools won't immediately return with in-person classes, except for some post-secondary classes. Child-care centres will be open, but day camps will not.

The province is offering support to Ottawa's small businesses and central residents.

The plan is for rules to be in place for four weeks, though that could be changed for each health unit depending on the data.

In western Quebec, considered a red zone by that province, health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential. There is an exception for people living alone to visit one other home.

Quebec has shut down non-essential businesses until at least Jan. 11 and has extended holiday school closures until the same date.

Being in the red means no indoor dining at restaurants, while gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.

Travel from one region to another is discouraged throughout Quebec.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

Health officials have confirmed Ottawa's first case of a new variant of COVID-19, first identified in the United Kingdom.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their local public health unit. The duration depends on the circumstances in both Ontario and Quebec.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible and get friends and family to help with errands.

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

Canada and several European countries have temporarily halted flights from the U.K. in response to a new coronavirus strain.

Symptoms and vaccines

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell. Children can develop a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help.

The first COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by Health Canada.

Doses have been given to health-care workers in Ottawa as part of a pilot project and at CHSLD Lionel-Émond in Gatineau.

It's expected the general public will be able to get vaccinated between April and September 2021.

Where to get tested

Many clinics have different hours around Christmas and New Year's Day, with more information in the links below.

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment.

Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, if you've been told to by your health unit or the province, or if you fit certain other criteria.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy can make an appointment at select pharmacies.

Ottawa has nine permanent test sites, with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Casselman, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Rockland and Winchester.

People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton, where online booking is preferred.

Kingston's main test site is at the Beechgrove Complex. Another site is in Napanee.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile test clinic visiting smaller communities or people with problems getting to a site.

Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly.

Travellers in need of a negative test before an international flight can go to the COVID-19–Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre, located at 1585 Tenth Line Rd. in Orléans. The service is available by appointment from Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People need pay a $185 fee by credit card at the clinic for each test taken, with results expected between 48 and 60 hours afterwards.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.

Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.

They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.

There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

Akwesasne had most of its known COVID-19 cases in November, but still has an active case. Its council is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel, and its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back.

Akwesasne schools and its Tsi Snaihne Child Care Centre are temporarily closed to in-person learning. It has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its first confirmed case in November and Kitigan Zibi logged its first in mid-December.

People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

