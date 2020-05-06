What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 6

Recent developments:

Ottawa Morning speaks with a civil liberties lawyer today about our rights during the pandemic.

Ottawa couples looking to get married and vendors face uncertainty as 2020 shapes up to be a total write-off for weddings.

What's happening today?

Ottawa's restaurants are getting creative during the pandemic.

Many are finding new ways to serve food to customers — with some experimenting with meal kits and heat-and-serve options. While the new business model isn't perfect, it's helping pay the bills, some owners say.

WATCH: How one Ottawa restaurant is adapting to physical distancing

Some Ottawa businesses and a couple say the 2020 wedding season is all but over and they're concerned about the financial and logistical implications of not knowing when physical distancing orders will end.

Ottawa police are investigating two hate-motivated incidents against people of Asian descent in the west end of Ottawa. Anyone with information is asked to call the hate crimes unit.

Do you have questions about your rights during the pandemic? Send in your questions for today's Ottawa Morning live Q&A with civil liberties lawyer Paul Champ.

How many cases are there?

There are now 1,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 138 deaths. There are currently more than 2,393 confirmed cases in all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Nearly 1,275 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the region.

The deaths of 42 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and 11 more in the wider region, have also been tied to COVID-19.

What's open and closed?

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais until May 11, when the ban should be lifted everywhere but Gatineau.

The Laurentians region's restrictions ended Monday, which includes Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que. Health officials still advise against unnecessary trips.

Municipal parks are only open to walk through. The NCC plans to reopen Gatineau Park for people within walking or biking distance starting Saturday.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July. Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Quebec plans to allow manufacturing businesses to start back up as of this coming Monday.

WATCH: Why 2020 may be a 'write-off' for catering companies

As for schools: Ontario's will remain closed through May, but Quebec plans to open elementary schools and daycares in mid-May for parents who want to send their kids.

Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Other potential symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and the loss of taste or smell.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool.

In Ottawa people who fit the criteria can be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Those with mild or moderate symptoms can visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area, there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 or one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft if they have symptoms. You may also qualify for a home test.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it if you have symptoms at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions.

WATCH: How cities might change to allow for physical distancing

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both.

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and has cancelled its August powwow.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election and is keeping schools closed through the summer.

