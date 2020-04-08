What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 8

Recent developments:

Ottawa's city council meets (virtually) today. We're expecting to learn more about how the city will address substantial revenue losses.

Here's what's happening today

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Today we're expecting details on how the City of Ottawa intends to balance its books while losing $1 million each day during the COVID-19 shutdown. On Monday we learned thousands of part-time and seasonal employees started an unpaid leave.

The number of outbreaks at institutions in eastern Ontario is on the rise. Right now there are 10 outbreaks in Ottawa including two at Hôpital Montfort.

The daughter of a resident at Almonte Country Haven — where there is currently an outbreak — is calling for more transparency.

Days after health officials changed guidance on fabric face masks, saying they could help slow advances by COVID-19, an army of sewers has assembled in Ottawa to make skull caps, scrub hats, headbands and non-medical masks out of fabric.

WATCH: Why is B.C. doing a better job of flattening the curve compared to Ontario and Quebec

How many cases do we have?

There are 403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 725 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of six people in Ottawa and five more people in the wider region have been tied to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) lists 101 people as recovered. Most local health units don't share this number.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because of the limits of testing. There are likely thousands more.

Distancing and isolating

Health officials now say homemade masks may offer additional protection, in addition to physical distancing, in places like grocery stores or the pharmacy.

Physical distancing means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

Story continues

Anyone who is sick or travelled recently must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

WATCH: Opening roads to pedestrians would make essential trips safer, councillor says

The close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is presumed to have COVID-19 or who has travelled recently and then gotten sick, must also self-isolate for 14 days.

The government also recommends people older than 70 or those with compromised immune systems go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through western Quebec. Last weekend Gatineau police sent more than 1,400 drivers back home.

Parks are only open to walk through and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities. Ottawa police fined dozens of people this past weekend.

WATCH: 'We can't ask too much of parents and families'

Ontario and Quebec schools are closed until May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

Public transit authorities have cut back service. Essential services like waste collection and emergency responses continue.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious problems.

Francis Ferland/CBC

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

Ottawans who have a new or worsening cough or fever and have left the country — or have spent time with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days — should visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 151 Brewer Way. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit a Bells Corners clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Brockville, Almonte and Smiths Falls and a new home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges. Call the health unit to ask about one.

Francis Ferland/CBC

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman, Ont. open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 872 Principale St. for people with worsening symptoms, like the test site at 750 Laurier St. in Hawkesbury, Ont., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. No need to call ahead.

A COVID-19 assessment centre is now open in Rockland, Ont. It is open Monday to Saturday. Patients must ahead call for a referral at 1-800-267-7120.

There are others by appointment only in Winchester, Ont., by calling your family doctor or Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000, and Cornwall, Ont. Call 613-935-7762 if you have worsening symptoms.

Only people older than age 70 in that area or who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

WATCH: The PM's daily update — in Lego

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Call Telehealth, your health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if you still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

Be prepared for Telehealth wait times.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Akwesasne, Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte (MBQ) and Pikwakanagan have declared states of emergency..

With a confirmed case in the American part of Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in MBQ who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close.

Kitigan Zibi has scaled back non-essential services.

For more information, visit: