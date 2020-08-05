What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 5

Recent developments:

An international student stuck in Ottawa tells CBC she longs for home, but is grateful she has housing at a dorm.

What's the latest?

Two unmarried couples separated by COVID-19 border restrictions say they're feeling "abandoned" by Canada.

The restrictions put in place by the federal government in the spring make some exceptions for married couples, common-law partners, and children whose parents are in another country. But couples who are not married tell CBC Ottawa they have faced additional challenges trying to reunite.

With just one case confirmed in Ottawa Public Health (OPH)'s daily report on Tuesday, the city's number of known active cases is now down to 196, 75 fewer than it was on Friday.

Yiou He, an international student at the University of Ottawa, said she tried to book a ticket home to China three times since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March — but each time, her flight was cancelled.

She's now stuck at her university dorm where she says she spends most of her time alone; however, she says she's grateful to have housing.

View photos Anchal Sharma/CBC More

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. The number of deaths is at 264.

The majority of cases in the city — 2,100 — are classified as resolved.

In all, public health officials have reported nearly 4,000 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,300 cases resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is now in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, which means many more businesses are allowed to reopen, including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province.

Quebec has similar rules, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people.

View photos Justin Tang/The Canadian Press More

Weight and cardio equipment at nine Ottawa municipal recreation centres is available again today for appointment exercising, with the rest expected to follow in the fall.

More museums are opening to the public, with Ottawa's city-run museums and historic sites back tomorrow and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum opening to the public Saturday.