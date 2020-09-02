What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 2

Recent developments:

OCDSB will not offer remote learning for its International Baccalaureate students.

Ottawa parents say they are scrambling now that elementary students aren't heading back until mid-September .

Homeless men will be moved from "underutilized" Jim Durrell arena.

What's the latest?

Parents are once again trying to figure out plans for their kids after Ottawa's largest public board pushed back the start date for elementary and remote learners.

High school students who have been working toward an International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma in Ottawa's English public board have been told they must attend classes in person in order to stay in the program.

The city is moving a group of homeless men out of the Jim Durrell Recreation Centre and into a smaller community centre where they'll continue to be offered safe shelter during the pandemic, Ottawa's director of housing services said Tuesday.

What's the latest on schools?

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says in-person school will begin Sept. 8 at the earliest for high school students and Sept. 14 at the earliest for elementary students. Remote learners will not start class until Sept. 18.

The OCDSB has provided a preview to CBC of what class could look like for students this fall.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) has also delayed the return to school, staggering it between Thursday and Sept. 15 depending on grade. Its starting date for online learning remains unchanged.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est is delaying the start of the school year for some high school students and those who will be learning remotely until Sept. 8. Other students return Thursday.

In a letter to parents, the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) said once the school year starts it "may not be possible" now for students to switch between classroom and online learning because of high demand.

The board has implemented a staggered start over three days starting Sept. 11.

In western Quebec, the French Portages-de-l'Outaouais school board starts today, meaning all five of its boards have started up classes again.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,975 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic: 219 known active cases, 2,489 cases considered resolved and a total of 267 deaths related to the illness.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 4,500 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,800 resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 33 in the Outaouais and 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar reopening rules, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

The Canadian Museum of Nature reopens with pandemic changes starting on Saturday.

The National Capital Commission's road changes to favour active transportation over vehicles are scheduled to end Monday, though they have been extended before.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.