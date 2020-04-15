What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 15

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health is urging people to stay home and avoid visits with others, even if you stay two metres apart.

Doctors in Ottawa say they may not get paid for telehealth visits until July .

NCC considering closing down Queen Elizabeth Drive to car traffic.

What's happening today?

The spread of COVID-19 at long-term care homes continues to worry public officials, as well as residents and their families.

The vast majority of people who have died in Ottawa are over the age of 65 and there are currently 15 institutional outbreaks in the city, mostly at retirement or nursing homes.

Last night a new order took effect in Ontario to prohibit long-term care home employees from working in multiple homes, following a similar move by British Columbia. The aim is to stop workers from inadvertently carrying the virus between facilities.

How many cases are there?

There are now 619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and more than 1,125 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The deaths of 25 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and two more in the wider region have been tied to COVID-19.

From what we know, more than 325 people out of that regional total have recovered, but some local health units don't share that data.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing. Public health officials say there are likely thousands more undiagnosed cases of COVID-19.

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing protocols remain in effect. This means avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and even through the Outaouais.

Municipal parks are only open to walk through, provincial parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July.

Schools in Ontario and Quebec are closed until at least May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

Public transit authorities have cut service. Essential services like waste collection and emergency response continue.

CBC has a new interactive feature to help you navigate the different COVID-19 government benefits.

Returning travellers to Canada must now have a quarantine plan or else they may be forced to stay in a hotel.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection. The most common symptoms include fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more likely to develop serious problems.

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Most people with mild symptoms can self-isolate and get better. If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

Ottawans who are in their last trimester of pregnancy, work in health care or who work with the public and show symptoms of COVID-19 should go for COVID-19 testing.

Also, any recent travellers who have cold or flu symptoms — or have spent time with someone diagnosed with or presumed to have COVID-19 — should visit the COVID-19 screening centre at the Brewer Arena.

The centre is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 151 Brewer Way. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit a Bells Corners clinic or the clinic in the former St. Patrick's school at Heron and Alta Vista roads. Both are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre at 303 York St. is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Brockville, Almonte and Smiths Falls and a new home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges. Call the health unit to ask about one.

There is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman, Ont. open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 872 Principale St. for people with worsening symptoms, like the test site at 750 Laurier St. in Hawkesbury, Ont., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. No need to call ahead.

An assessment centre is now open in Rockland Monday to Saturday with a referral from 1-800-267-7120.

There are others by appointment only in Winchester, Ont., by calling your family doctor or Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000, and Cornwall, Ont. Call 613-935-7762 if you have worsening symptoms.

Only people older than age 70 in that area or who have chronic health problems or compromised immune systems can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home visit from paramedics.

Renfrew County is providing home testing under some circumstances.

Call Telehealth, your health care provider or it at 613-735-8654 if you still have more questions.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

Be prepared for Telehealth wait times.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both.

With a confirmed case in the American part of Akwesasne, anyone returning from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed a June election.

For more information, visit: