What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 12

Recent developments:

Another OC Transpo bus driver has contracted COVID-19. The driver last worked Aug. 7.

All COVID-19 outbreaks have ended at city-run long-term care homes.

Plans are in the works to open another COVID-19 testing site in Ottawa in the coming weeks, and potentially a drive-thru site.

What's the latest?

Ottawa Public Health reported six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while six more are now considered resolved. However, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals jumped to 15, the highest number since mid-June.

Parents with children attending Ottawa's English-language schools are only two days away from having to decide whether to enrol their children in online or in-class instruction this fall. Educators say the plan is still in flux.

Meanwhile, public health officials say they're running through a number of scenarios to prepare parents and teachers about what they can expect come September, including what happens if there's an outbreak at a school.

Ringette could be on thin ice this fall: the City of Ottawa Ringette Association says low registration could make it difficult to pay ice costs, especially if there's a COVID-19 outbreak.

OC Transpo says another of its bus drivers has tested positive for the virus. The driver was on two buses on Aug. 6 and 7 that served routes 5, 18, 19, 20, 92, and 98.

How many cases are there?

There have been 2,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 264 people have died of the respiratory illness.

The majority of cases in the city — 2,246 — are classified as resolved.

In all, public health officials have reported nearly 4,100 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 3,500 cases resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 102 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 17 in other parts of eastern Ontario and 33 in the Outaouais.

Experts analyzing blood tests said last week the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Ontario could be four times more than previously confirmed and in Quebec, more than twice as many.

What's open and closed?

Ottawa is in Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar rules, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum reopens Friday and the Canadian Museum of Nature Sept, 5, following other national museums.

Most Ottawa Public Library branches will be open for in-person browsing and computer use next week.

Elementary students in Ontario will be heading back to school full time come September, while most high school students will split their time between the classroom and online learning, depending on the board.

Individual boards have started to release further guidance and OPH says they are running through various scenarios to prepare teachers and parents for the return to the classroom.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes on another person or object. People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.