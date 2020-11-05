What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 5

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

Hospital patients from Ottawa and surrounding areas who no longer require acute-care treatment can now go to a 120-bed transitional unit at a new Ottawa retirement home. The unit will be managed and staffed by a private company.

Many teachers in eastern Ontario say they have concerns about educational outcomes for their students this year. Teachers say many of the students are struggling with the accelerated pace of learning.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa Paramedic Service, a city manager said Wednesday.

Ottawa reported 48 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

How many cases are there?

As of Wednesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), 7,273 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 707 known active cases, 6,236 resolved cases and 330 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 11,300 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 9,600 resolved cases.

Eighty people with COVID-19 have died elsewhere in eastern Ontario, along with 46 in western Quebec.

What can I do?

Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with or one other home if people live alone to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ontario government is lifting lockdown measures affecting indoor dining, gyms, entertainment venues and team sports in Ottawa as of Saturday.

Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) to the east are poised to be on orange alert, while eastern Ontario's other health units will be green, the lowest level on the province's new scale.

In Gatineau and the surrounding area, which is a red zone, health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.

Indoor dining at its restaurants has been prohibited, while gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.

The rest of western Quebec is orange, which allows private gatherings of up to six people and organized ones up to 25 — higher in seated venues.

Travel to another region is discouraged throughout the Outaouais.

The Royal Canadian Legion is asking people to pay their respects from home on Remembrance Day.

What about schools?

There have been more than 180 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says people should be wary of blind spots such as taking a lunch break at work or carpooling.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended outdoors when people can't distance from others.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is now recommending Canadians choose three-layer non-medical masks with a filter.

