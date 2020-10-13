What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 13

Ottawa is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths on Thanksgiving Monday. The province is not sharing any new information about case totals because of the holiday.

OC Transpo riders can now potentially be fined if they're caught riding transit without a mask.

As of today, OC Transpo's special constables will be fining people who refuse to wear masks on buses, trains and at stations without having a legitimate reason.

Fines have been set at $260. Young children and customers who identify themselves as having a medical exemption or a disability will be exempt.

Ottawa Public Health reported 119 cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving Monday, more than double the 54 reported one day earlier.

A trio of local long-term care homes say they were blindsided by the announcement the Canadian Red Cross would be sent into their facilities to "stabilize" the situation. One of the homes has never had a COVID-19 case.

Now that the Thanksgiving long weekend is over, attention is turning to how to celebrate Halloween safely — and one west-end food drive has already been told by the City of Ottawa it can't go ahead.

How many cases are there?

As of Ottawa Public Health (OPH)'s Monday update, there have been 5,546 Ottawa residents who've tested positive for COVID-19.

That includes 838 known active cases, 4,411 resolved cases and 297 deaths.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 8,300 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with nearly 6,700 of those cases considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What can I do?

Ontario is telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with or one other home if people live alone.

In general, occasionally seeing a small number of other people at a time outdoors while remaining more than two metres apart carries a lower risk of transmission.

In Ottawa, the second wave is being driven by people ignoring health rules.

The city's medical officer of health has said the entire health-care system is on the verge of collapse, while residents are being told not to have a Halloween party and consider alternatives to trick-or-treating.

Western Quebec's health authority says residents need to stop seeing all people they don't live with, even outdoors, until the end of October.

Gatineau and parts of the Outaouais are now on red alert, which means — just like in Ottawa — restaurants and bars can't serve people indoors, while organized sports are suspended and theatres and performance halls must close.

Quebecers are also urged not to travel to other regions.

What about schools?

There have been more than 160 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

Ontario updated its COVID-19 school symptom rules last week.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions like staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended outdoors when people can't stay the proper distance from others.

As of today, OC Transpo will start fining people who don't wear a mask while riding public transit without a valid reason.

