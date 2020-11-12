What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

There are more than six weeks left until Christmas, but many households have their trees already up and lights already strung in a bid to make spirits bright during the pandemic, and that has at least one Ottawa business owner brimming with cheer.

Ottawa reported 27 of Ontario's 1,426 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the province.

How many cases are there?

As of Tuesday's update from OPH, 7,634 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 490 known active cases, 6,795 resolved cases and 349 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 10,500 resolved cases.

Ninety-one people with COVID-19 have died elsewhere in eastern Ontario, along with 59 in western Quebec.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19, starting with one of the city's youngest victims. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch.

What can I do?

Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with, or one other home if people live alone, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Ottawa is in orange in its provincial pandemic scale, meaning larger organized gatherings are allowed and restaurants, gyms and theatres can reopen.

Ottawa's medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has said people should focus on managing risks and taking precautions, such as seeing a few friends outside at a distance.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is in yellow, with slightly different measures such as later alcohol serving hours and more people allowed at restaurant tables.

The rest of eastern Ontario is green, the lowest level.

In Gatineau and the surrounding area, which is one of Quebec's red zones, health officials say the situation is stable, but now needs to improve. They are still asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.

Indoor dining at that area's restaurants remains prohibited, while gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.

The rest of western Quebec is orange, which allows private gatherings of up to six people and organized ones up to 25 — with more in seated venues.

Travel to another region is discouraged throughout the Outaouais. Ontario says people shouldn't travel to a lower-level region from a higher one.

What about schools?

There have been about 200 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:

Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms.

This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.

