What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, May 7

Recent developments:

Starting today, long-term care homes run by the City of Ottawa will now allow window visits so loved ones can feel close while they are physical distancing.

City of Ottawa parks are more open than they used to be.

What's happening today?

At city-run nursing homes in Ottawa a ban on window visits ends today. The rule reversal affects four long-term care homes in the city; however, two of them are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and have banned all visits, including outdoor ones, until the virus is under control.

While the spread of COVID-19 remains dampened overall in Ontario, Canadians abroad are dealing with different scenarios. A pregnant Canadian in New York City says she's never been more disappointed in her country after her American husband was refused entrance. They want to return to Ottawa and have their baby in a city they say feels safer right now.

Still, Ottawans can sit in the grass, throw a Frisbee or take a few photos of budding tulips (just avoid gatherings and try to stay two metres away from others).

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

How many cases are there?

There are now 1,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, and there have been 139 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are more than 2,430 known cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Nearly 1,330 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the region.

The deaths of 43 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and 12 more in the wider region, have also been tied to the novel coronavirus.

Confirmed cases are just a snapshot because everyone can't be tested and the results take time to process, though testing criteria are slowly being expanded.

What's open and closed?

Garden centres in Ontario can start welcome customers back as of Friday.

Hardware stores across the province can reopen starting Saturday, but under strict conditions. Other retailers can open for curbside pickup starting Monday, as long as they have a street entrance.

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais until Monday, when the ban should be lifted everywhere but Gatineau.

Ottawa's parks are now open for people to lounge in, have picnics in or throw a ball around in — but people are still asked to stay off benches, basketball courts, playgrounds and other parks amenities until provincial rules change.

The NCC plans to reopen Gatineau Park for people within walking or biking distance starting Saturday. Provincial and national parks remain closed.

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July. Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Quebec plans to allow manufacturing businesses to start back up as of this coming Monday.

As for schools: Ontario's will remain closed through May, but Quebec plans to open elementary schools and daycares in mid-May for parents who want to send their kids.

Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will stay closed to in-person classes until fall.

Distancing and isolating

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, although people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures remain in effect: people should avoid non-essential trips, work from home, cancel gatherings and stay at least two metres away from anyone they don't live with.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

The same goes for anyone in Ontario who's been in contact with someone who's tested positive or is presumed to have COVID-19.

People 70 and older or with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions should also self-isolate.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Other potential symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and the loss of taste or smell.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or fill out the province's online assessment tool.

In Ottawa people who fit the criteria can be tested at the Brewer Arena from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Those with mild or moderate symptoms can visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Kingston, the assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people to call 613-966-5500 or one of its testing centres in Belleville, Trenton or Bancroft if they have symptoms. You may also qualify for a home test.

For local residents and employees who work in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area, there is a drive-thru test centre in Casselman and assessment centres in Hawkesbury and Winchester that don't require people to call ahead, and others in Rockland, and Cornwall that require an appointment.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit asks you to call it if you have symptoms at 1-800-660-5853, ext. 2499.

It has testing sites open in Almonte and Smiths Falls which require a referral, as well as a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances. Residents without a family doctor can call 1-844-727-6404 if they have health questions.

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever. They could end up being referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both.

Akwesasne has opened a mobile COVID-19 test site available by appointment only. Anyone returning to Akwesasne who's been farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close and has cancelled its August powwow.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed its June election and is keeping schools closed through the summer.

