What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, Dec. 26

Malls, grocery and liquor stores reopen, but have capacity limits in place.

What's the latest

Anyone looking for some in-store Boxing Day sales should keep in mind malls, grocery stores, LCBOs and Beer Store locations that are open Sunday all have capacity limits of 50 per cent in place.

Three emergency animal hospitals remain closed over the holidays due to COVID-19 outbreaks among staff. Only the two smaller locations, the Ottawa Veterinary Hospital and the Ottawa Emergency and Specialty Hospital, will be open for some life-threatening emergencies, but most pet owners are being told they'll likely have to travel to Montreal or Toronto for care.

Ottawa Public Health reported 698 cases of COVID-19 Friday, a new record. The next day numbers will be released locally is Monday.

How many cases are there?

Testing has recently fallen behind the demand caused by Omicron, meaning some people with COVID-19 won't be reflected in the case count as quickly. Hospitalizations and the wastewater levels can help fill in some of the grey areas.

As of Friday, Ottawa has had 36,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa-Gatineau area confirmed COVID-19 cases

There are 3,355 known active cases, while 32,509 cases are considered resolved and 620 people have died from the illness.

Local public health officials have reported more than 71,148 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 62,599 cases now resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 244 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne has had more than 1,250 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 18 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory has had 61 cases — four confirmed as Omicron — and one death. Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg has had 52 cases and one death. Pikwàkanagàn hasn't had any cases.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province's private gathering limits under the threat of Omicron are 10 people indoors and 25 outside; businesses can reach 50 per cent capacity. Up to 10 people are allowed per table at a restaurant or bar.

Local officials can also introduce their own rules and that's happened in Ottawa, Renfrew County, the Belleville area and the Kingston area.

Health units for the Belleville, Kingston and Leeds,Grenville and Lanark areas are asking residents to avoid in-person gatherings, as are councils for Akwesasne, Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg and Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The province's vaccine passport is required for people age 12 and up in many public places. It won't be required for younger kids.

People can prove their vaccine status with a paper document, a PDF file or a QR code. These documents have to have a QR code as of Jan. 4 and medical exemptions have to have one by Jan. 10.

Western Quebec

Ten people are allowed to gather inside homes and 20 people outdoors.

Schools, bars, gyms, spas and movie theatres are closed. Places of worship and restaurants are restricted to 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants can only open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and no singing or dancing are allowed.

Schools are closed to in-person learning until at least Jan. 10.

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in many public spaces. It won't apply to younger kids. People can use an app or show paper proof.

Other groups in the region are also coming out with their own COVID-19 vaccine policies, including for staff and visitors.

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Scientists are working to find out more about the very fast spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, its severity and the performance of vaccines against it.

Health officials say people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, getting tested if local circumstances allow and seeing as few people in person as possible.

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

When and how long to self-isolate can vary by community, by testing availability, by the type of exposure and by vaccination status.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Travel

Travellers more than 12 years and four months old must now be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government is officially advising against non-essential international travel until at least Jan. 12.

People have to be fully vaccinated and pre-approved to enter Canada and again have to test negative for COVID-19.

The U.S. requires everyone crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID test within a day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children as young as five. Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart, with limited exceptions.

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can now try to book third shots, though local resources don't always meet demand. The province has also shortened the interval required between second and third doses to 84 days.

People who are 65 and older can receive a third dose in Quebec, while those 60 and older with certain health conditions are also eligible. Everyone else 60 and older will be able to get a third dose as of Monday.

There have been more than 4.1 million COVID-19 first, second and third vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

People born in 2016 and earlier can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Western Quebec

Anyone who is five and older can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

Clinics for children are in schools and kids will need written consent from a parent to be vaccinated there.

Siblings can be booked together in a single time slot and parents can check a box to signal if their child is nervous.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help.

In eastern Ontario:

Ontario says to get tested by making an appointment at a clinic if you fit certain criteria. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours — some have had to triage given current demand.

Select pharmacies test people with symptoms, along with certain people without symptoms.

Rapid and take-home tests are available in malls, libraries and LCBOs (when supplies allow), Kingston-area family doctor offices, and some child-care settings when risk is high. Students get a pack of test kits for the holiday break.

Two pop-up locations open Thursday in Ottawa, at the Walter Baker Recreation Centre at 100 Malvern Dr. in Nepean, Starting at 10 a.m. and at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre at 1200 St. Laurent Blvd.

The Nepean location will also be open New Year's Eve.

A positive rapid test will trigger a follow-up.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment or see if they're near a walk-in option online. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions during hours the line is running.

Maniwaki's test site is relocating to 57 route 105 as of today.

Gargle tests are offered in some places instead of a swab.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics, with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the health centre at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for vaccine booking.

Tests are available in Pikwàkanagàn by calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including third doses) at 613-625-2259 extension 225 or by email.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should watch the website for dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.