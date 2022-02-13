What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 13

An ice sculpture is seen on Feb. 11, 2022, outside the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. (Ian Black/CBC - image credit)
An ice sculpture is seen on Feb. 11, 2022, outside the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. (Ian Black/CBC - image credit)

Recent developments:

  • Another 4,000 protesters arrive in Ottawa Saturday.

  • Counter-protesters march against main demonstration.

As an ongoing protest against COVID-19 public health measures enters its third weekend, resistance from Ottawa residents appears to be growing.

Roughly 500 people gathered Saturday in Lansdowne Park, less than five kilometres away from Parliament Hill, to rally against the hundreds of trucks and other vehicles that have been occupying the downtown since Jan. 28.

Meanwhile Ottawa police have launched a command centre with their provincial and federal counterparts as another 4,000 protesters descended on the city Saturday.

The number of Ottawa residents being treated in local hospitals for COVID-19 continues to drop, while there are now only four patients in an ICU.

A third weekend of protests are slated to hit Ottawa, but they'll take place under the province's new state of emergency.

Numbers to watch

Testing can't meet demand during the Omicron wave, meaning many people with COVID-19 won't be reflected in the case count. Hospitalizations and wastewater monitoring can help fill in some of the grey areas.

The average measurement of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is declining. The Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls sites have differing trends, as do sites around Kingston.

There are 26 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19 as of Saturday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) report. Four of these patients are in an ICU.

Both numbers have been steadily declining since the start of the month.

Ottawa-Gatineau area confirmed COVID-19 cases

This count also doesn't tell the entire hospital picture: as of Wednesday, there were 111 hospital patients with COVID in Ottawa split between those needing care for COVID and those in hospital for other reasons who happen to have COVID. This number has also been dropping.

As of Friday, Ottawa has had 60,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 1,394 known active cases — a number that may actually be much higher — and 736 residents have died from the illness.

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 140 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the bulk of the patients being in Renfrew County and western Quebec. About 30 of them still need intensive care. These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

In eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa, 341 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 281.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

The province's private gathering limits are 10 people inside and 25 outside. Indoor dining is allowed at 50 per cent capacity.

Gyms, movie theatres, museums, retail businesses and many other establishments can open at 50 per cent capacity. Some surgeries put on pause can now resume.

High-contact sports, choir and other extracurriculars can now resume in Ontario schools.

The province plans to roll back its COVID-19 rules in stages, with more capacity changes slated for Feb. 21. It's working on further steps changes past the last chages it has announced on March 14.

The province's vaccine passport is required for many public places for people above 12 years and 12 weeks old. People can prove they've had at least two vaccine doses with a paper or digital document that has a QR code.

Western Quebec

Dining rooms are open at half capacity, while indoor gatherings involving more than one household bubble can happen again. Theatres and places of worship can reopen with capacity limits.

Private gathering limits at home no longer have any restrictions, although health officials recommend 10 people at most, or three households. Gyms, spas and more sports can return on Monday. There are plans to change rules in stages until March 14.

A vaccine passport is in place for most people age 13 and up in many public spaces. People can use an app or show paper proof they have at least two doses.

Quebec's health minister has said people will eventually have to have three doses for the passport.

Ted Shaffrey/The Associated Press
Ted Shaffrey/The Associated Press

What can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 primarily spreads through droplets that can hang in the air. People can be contagious without symptoms, even after getting a vaccine.

Evidence suggests the dominant Omicron variant is more contagious than other types, but generally less deadly for vaccinated people without underlying conditions.

Though this wave seems to have peaked, this level of spread puts vulnerable people at risk and is making staffing a challenge in many sectors, delaying many medical procedures and increasing the workload of staff who aren't sick or isolating.

Health officials say people should recommit to the fundamentals of getting all vaccine doses as they're eligible for and staying home when sick.

Masks, preferably medical ones, are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and in Quebec for people age 10 and up. They're generally recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Ontario and Quebec allow some people to self-isolate for just five days under certain circumstances. Quebec allows even less with some recent infections.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions get help with errands and have supplies in case they need to isolate.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, and resources are available to help.

Travel

Travellers older than 12 years and four months must be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada.

The federal government is officially advising against non-essential international travel.

People have to be fully vaccinated, pre-approved, asymptomatic and test negative to enter Canada.

There are limited exceptions.

The U.S. requires all adults crossing a land, air or water border to be fully vaccinated. People flying there will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test within a day of departure.

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial proof of vaccination.

Vaccines

Vaccines curb the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding deaths and hospitalizations, without offering total protection.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and approved in Canada, with some age restrictions.

Both local provinces generally recommend doses for kids age five to 11 be given at least eight weeks apart for the best possible protection. Some health authorities say parents can request a shorter interval.

Guidance varies on when, not if, people should get a third dose after contracting COVID-19. Experts do agree people shouldn't get it until they're feeling recovered.

There have been more than five million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

Eastern Ontario

Eligible people can look for provincial appointments online or over the phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, so check their websites for details. Many offer child-only clinics and limited walk-ins.

Everyone 18 and older in Ontario can book third shots once 84 days have passed since their second dose. Fourth doses are being offered to select groups after the same 84-day wait.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their own booking systems.

Fr&#xe9;d&#xe9;ric Pepin/Radio-Canada
Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada

Western Quebec

Those who are eligible can get an appointment or visit a permanent or mobile walk-in clinic.

All adults are eligible for a third dose; the general recommendation between second and third is three months.

Symptoms, treatment and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, headache, vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

"Long-haul" symptoms can last for months.

Health Canada has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 prescription treatment Paxlovid. Ontario and Quebec are using it at first on adults at risk of severe COVID-19 problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

In eastern Ontario:

Only high-risk people with symptoms or who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get a laboratory-checked PCR test due to Omicron demand.

Qualified people can check with their health unit for clinic locations and hours. Other people with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate.

Only students and teachers who show symptoms at school will have access to PCR tests. Rapid and take-home tests are available for the general public at participating stores and in some child-care settings when risk is high.

Travellers who need a test have local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Quebec has also stopped giving PCR tests to the general public.

PCR tests will be reserved for high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centres and homeless shelters.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available in all Quebec daycares, preschools and elementary schools, as well as through pharmacies for the general population.

People can report rapid test results online.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis:

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, or someone travelling to work in a remote Indigenous community, are eligible for a test in both Ontario and Quebec.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

Akwesasne has COVID-19 test and vaccine information online or at 613-575-2341. There's help for people who need essentials while isolating. The neighbouring Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is also offering tests.

It has had more than 1,800 residents test positive for COVID-19 and has reported 19 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

People in Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg can call the COVID hotline at 819-449-8085 for a test. Ode Widokazowin can help people in isolation get groceries at 819-449-2323.

It had more than 150 confirmed cases and one death as of mid-January, and 152 of those cases are since Dec. 3, 2021.

People in Pikwàkanagàn can call 613-625-1175 for tests and vaccines. It's offering rapid and PCR tests three mornings a week.

The community didn't have any confirmed COVID-19 cases until December 2021; it had 73 confirmed cases as of Feb. 4.

Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call its community health team at 613-967-3603, text it at 613-686-5510 or send it an email. It had 91 confirmed cases and two deaths until it paused sharing its count in early January 2022.

