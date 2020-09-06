What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 6

Recent developments:

What's the latest?

Ottawa logged 30 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the city's highest daily case count since Aug. 21. Half of those cases involve people under 30.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is aiming to reassure parents that Ontario's school reopening plan is different than Quebec's, where 46 schools — including preschool, elementary, secondary and adult career centres — have seen at least one case of COVID-19 since reopening.

Lecce said Ontario has mandated masks in classrooms while Quebec has not, adding that more than 600 public health nurses will be stationed in schools this fall.

View photos Andrew Lee/CBC More

Ottawa's school boards have sent out lists of guidelines and recommended supplies to help keep students safe. Here are some things to keep in mind when you're out back-to-school shopping.

Some parents in rural eastern Ontario say they're being forced to send their kids back to school this fall because online learning simply isn't an option due to where they live.

Citing a lack of physical distancing, the City of Kingston has banned people over 16 who don't live together from being closer than two metres from one another in municipal parks.

How many cases are there?

There have been 3,052 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic. As of Saturday, there were 200 known active cases, 2,585 cases considered resolved and 267 deaths related to the illness.

Overall, public health officials have reported more than 4,600 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with nearly 4,000 cases considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 103 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 33 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

We've put together an in-depth breakdown of back to school plans for every board and service centre in the region.

Ontario is in Stage 3 of its reopening plan, which means more businesses are open including dine-in restaurants and movie theatres.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed in that province but attendees must follow physical distancing guidelines.

Quebec has similar reopening rules, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

The Canadian Museum of Nature reopens with pandemic changes starting tomorrow.

Rue Jacques-Cartier in Gatineau and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway reopen to vehicles Tuesday. The driveway will close to vehicles on weekends the rest of the month.

That same day, a new Ontario rule formally removes time limits on caregiver visits to long-term care homes and eight Ottawa arenas will be available again for rentals.

PR Transpo transit service in Prescott-Russell resumes Sept. 14.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone you don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.