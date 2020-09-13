What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 13

Recent developments:

Public health officials confirmed another 27 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Employees at two of the city's long-term care homes, the Peter D. Clark Centre and Centre d'accueil Champlain, have tested positive for COVID-19. The two individuals are in self-isolation, and outbreaks have been declared at both homes.

What's the latest?

This is the first weekend people in western Quebec could be fined for not wearing masks in indoor public spaces. Gatineau police are asking residents to please not call 911 to report a violation, however.

Another 27 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ottawa Saturday afternoon, according to public health officials, with the majority in people younger than 30.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says it will continue updating its list of school bus route cancellations, as more than 2,000 students are slated to have no bus to school tomorrow because of driver shortages.

It may be more than a month away, but epidemiologists and public health officials are already weighing in on what Halloween might look like during a pandemic.

How many cases are there?

Testing has confirmed 3,227 people in Ottawa have had COVID-19. Of those, 268 remain active cases and 2,692 are considered resolved. Two-hundred and sixty-seven deaths in Ottawa have been linked to the respiratory illness.

Overall, public health officials have reported nearly 5,000 people with COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with more than 4,200 of them considered resolved.

COVID-19 has killed 104 people in the region outside Ottawa: 52 people have died in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 34 in the Outaouais and 18 in other parts of eastern Ontario.

What's open and closed?

Every local school board or service centre has started bringing students back. All classes should have started by Sept. 18, with some First Nations schools starting later.

Ontario is in Stage 3 of its reopening plan, which means more businesses are open and indoor gatherings of up to 50 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 are now allowed under physical distancing guidelines.

There won't be any further loosening of rules until at least Oct. 6 because of the concerning upward trend in its numbers. Last week, Premier Doug Ford said he'd like any stricter rule changes to be done by local officials, not the province.

Kingston, Ont., has tightened its distancing rules in city parks.

PR Transpo transit service in Prescott-Russell resumes Monday.

Quebec has similar reopening rules to Ontario, with its cap on physically distanced gatherings in public venues now up to 250 people, allowing smaller festivals.

Distancing and isolating

The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something.

People don't need to have symptoms to be contagious.

That means physical distancing measures such as working from home, meeting others outdoors as much as possible and keeping distance from anyone you don't live with or have in their circle, including when you have a mask on.

Masks are now mandatory in indoor public settings in all of eastern Ontario and Quebec, including transit services and taxis in some areas.

Masks are also recommended outdoors when you can't stay the proper distance from others.

Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.

In Ontario, that's the same period of self-isolation for anyone with symptoms. When self-isolating, only leave home or see other people if it's critically important, such as to go see a doctor.

