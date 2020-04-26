What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, April 26

Recent developments:

Ontario reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the outbreak began to 13,995. CBC News has counted 851 deaths using data from local health units. Some 7,509 people have recovered.

Quebec and Ontario are poised to release detailed plans on re-opening economies next week.

What's happening today?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One of the city's three emergency daycares for children of essential workers is back open after an ill employee tested negative for COVID-19. A second is set to reopen Monday.

A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway is also open this weekend for pedestrians and cyclists. While the pilot project is slated to end after today, the National Capital Commission has said it might be extended.

The federal government has announced a relief package to help small businesses with their rent, but there's concern locally among both businesses and those who speak for them that it might not do enough.

If you've got a patch of land at one of Ottawa's roughly 100 community gardens, get that trowel ready: the province has reversed course and decided the gardens are an essential service after all.

And while eight new deaths were reported Saturday, the number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 continues to decline. That's important because it is a reliable metric to gauge how widely the virus is spreading in the community or not. The longer it takes for cases in hospital to double, the flatter the curve — and the closer Ottawa gets to seeing some restrictions relaxed.

How many cases are there?

There are now 1,060 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and nearly 1,800 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

The death toll in Ottawa has now risen to 50. The deaths of 39 people in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, and four more in the wider region, have also been tied to COVID-19.

Story continues

From what we know, more than 700 people out of that regional total have recovered, but some local health units don't share that data.

Confirmed cases represent only a fraction of the actual number because of limited testing, though testing is slowly being expanded.

Distancing and isolating

Physical distancing remains in effect: avoiding non-essential trips, working from home, cancelling all gatherings and staying at least two metres away from anyone you don't live with.

WATCH: Ottawa community centre now open to support homeless

Anyone who has symptoms, travelled recently outside Canada or, specifically in Ottawa, is waiting for a COVID-19 test result must self-isolate for at least 14 days.

In Ontario, anyone in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have COVID-19 must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Ontario also recommends people older than 70 and those with compromised immune systems or underlying health issues go into voluntary self-isolation.

How daily life is changing

Waste collection is delayed for some Ottawa neighbourhoods this week because a city-contracted worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Municipal parks are only open to walk through, provincial and national parks are closed and authorities are watching for gatherings in many communities.

CBC Ottawa has mapped out parks where people have been fined for breaking COVID-19 rules — Britannia Park tops the list.

WATCH: How Ottawa's oldest bar is weathering the COVID-19 storm

Ottawa has cancelled event permits and closed many facilities until July. Quebec has asked organizers to cancel events until September.

Quebec has banned non-essential travel into and through the Outaouais.

Schools in Ontario and Quebec are closed until at least May and non-essential businesses should be closed.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

They range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, most commonly fever, fatigue and a dry cough.

Recently added symptoms include a sore throat, runny nose and less common symptoms such as the loss of taste or smell.

Older people, those with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious problems.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

WATCH: Gatineau may match Ottawa, not Quebec, in easing pandemic restrictions

The coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People can be contagious without having symptoms.

The germs can also spread through close, prolonged contact, such as handshaking, and via surfaces such as door handles, phones and light switches.

Where to get tested

Anyone concerned they have COVID-19 in Ontario can fill out its online assessment tool.

There's also Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000; be prepared for wait times.

Ottawans with symptoms and who meet certain criteria can get tested at the Brewer Arena.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You don't have to call ahead.

People with mild or moderate symptoms can also visit clinics in Bells Corners or Alta Vista weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are drive-thru test centres in Casselman and Hawkesbury without needing to call ahead with similarly-expanded criteria and others in Rockland, Winchester and Cornwall with a referral.

Vulnerable people can call 613-933-1375 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ask about a home test.

The assessment centre at the Kingston Memorial Centre is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for anyone with symptoms.

The public health unit in the Belleville area is asking people only call it at 613-966-5500 if they still have questions after the province's self-assessment.

Same for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark's unit at 1-800-660-5853 extension 2499.

It has testing sites by referral from a family doctor or the health unit only in Almonte and Smiths Falls, a walk-in site in Brockville at the Memorial Centre and a home test service for people in care or with mobility challenges.

Renfrew County is also providing home testing under some circumstances.

Anyone who doesn't have or can't reach a family doctor can call its new primary health-care centre at 1-844-727-6404 if they have any health questions.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

In western Quebec:

Outaouais residents should call 819-644-4545 if they have a cough or fever, whether they've travelled or not. You could be referred to Gatineau's testing centre.

If your symptoms require a trip to the ER, call ahead if you can to let them know your travel history.

First Nations communities

Local communities have declared states of emergency, put in a curfew or both.

Akwesasne's health department is opening a mobile COVID-19 test site by appointment only. Call 613-575-2341 extension 3220 if you live in the northern part of the community and have symptoms.

Anyone returning there from farther than 80 kilometres away is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone in Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte who has symptoms can call 613-967-3603 to talk to a nurse.

Pikwakanagan's new council has ordered all businesses to close.

Kitigan Zibi has postponed a June election.

For more information